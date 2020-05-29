People Hate Brie Larson For More Than Captain Marvel

Brie Larson's Relationship With Avengers Co-Stars

It was also often rumored that Larson and her co-stars didn’t get along. Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, and Chris Hemsworth, Larson critics insist, were visibly uncomfortable with Larson during interviews promoting Avengers: Endgame. This supposedly obvious discomfort had to mean that they personally didn’t like Brie Larson, some people determined. In one video, Larson is seated with Renner and both are being interviewed. Many commented that both Renner and Larson appeared stiff and uninterested, with Renner often looking downright bored. This was taken by Larson critics as further proof of Larson’s inability to get along with her co-stars. Several other videos of awkward interactions between Larson and her male co-stars were put forth as evidence, especially an interview Larson did with Hemsworth and Cheadle.