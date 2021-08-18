Peet’s Coffee Has Launched Their First Ever Flavored K-Cup Line

Gossip Cop

We all have our different preferred methods of brewing our daily caffeine boost. Some prefer traditional coffee pots. Others like pour overs. Some go with their french presses. But one super popular at-home coffee option are K-Cup pods.

K-Cup pods are quick, easy and perfect for single servings. What more could you want?

Well, sometimes you want more than just a regular light, medium or dark roast coffee. Maybe you want a mocha or an already sweetened treat.

If that’s the case, we have some good news for you, as the famous San Francisco-based Peet’s Coffee has announced three new pre-flavored K-Cup pods.

Peet’s Flavored K-Cup Pods

Peet’s Coffee knows that sometimes we just want a little something extra. That’s why they’ve given us three delicious, finely crafted flavors.

You can sip the day away with Vanilla Cinnamon, Hazelnut Mocha and Caramel Brûlée coffee K-Cup pods.

Peet’s let us know that the Vanilla Cinnamon option includes “aromatic notes of sweet vanilla bean layered with mild, warming cinnamon flavor.” The Hazelnut Mocha has “toasty notes of hazelnuts layered with smooth and creamy milk chocolate.” And lastly, the Caramel Brûlée features “notes of burnt sugar and rich, buttery caramel.”

These flavors are sure to bring your favorite coffee shop staples to your home. It will be like you’re enjoying your favorite flavored latte but for twice the convenience and a fraction of the price.

Make A K-Cup Pod Milkshake

Peet’s Coffee K-Cup pods aren’t just great for brewing your morning cup of joe. You can also make milkshakes with them.

Their Caramel Brûlée Coffee Milkshake Recipe uses the Caramel Brûlée K-Cup pod, ice cream and some optional ingredients for toppings to make the milkshake as decadent as you’d like. It’s a super easy, utterly delicious use for these multipurpose flavored K-Cup pods.

Want To Sip Some Flavored Deliciousness?

Not sure where to buy Peet’s Coffee K-Cup pods? Well, you can find them at most major retailers, including Target, Safeway, Kroger and Walmart. But you can also order them online at Amazon.com or Peets.com.

They’re available in 10, 22 and 24-count boxes, ranging in price from $8.99 to $15.99. The pods are all recyclable and compatible with any Keurig machine. 

