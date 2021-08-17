‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Quietly Divorced Last Year, Here’s The Latest Update

Rick Harrison, star of Pawn Stars, and his wife of nearly seven years, Deanna, quietly divorced last year. The filing was lost in the chaos that erupted last year following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the ensuing protests that came afterward. Court documents reveal the reason behind their surprising split and give some insight into where things went wrong in the marriage.

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Divorce Flies Under The Radar

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison, son of the late Richard Benjamin Harrison, filed to divorce his wife of nearly seven years Deanna last year. The two originally wed in 2013, but by 2020, the fracture lines in their union were clear. It was Rick who made the first move, filing to divorce Deanna on July 1, 2020, in Clark County, Nevada.

At that time last year, protests were erupting across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly ten minutes. That could explain why there wasn’t much, if any, coverage of Rick and Deanna’s divorce.

In the docs, Rick stated that he was calling for the dissolution of his marriage because the ex-spouses’ “tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage,” adding that there was no hope that the two could reconcile. In the early days of the divorce, Deanna asked for alimony, but the two eventually reached a settlement agreement in September of last year, which finalized all relevant issues like spousal support, alimony, and property division.

It’s All Resolved Now

The exes did not share any minor children, but Rick told TMZ, “I got three great daughters out of it,” in reference to Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Rick added that the marriage simply “didn’t work out,” but that the divorce “was a mutual decision.” He’s apparently doing well and has moved on.

This was Rick’s third marriage. He was previously married to Tracy Harrison, whom he divorced in 2011 after marrying her in 1986. Before that, he’d been married to author Kim Harrison, whom he married in 1982 before divorcing in 1985. Obviously, the big guy is a bit addicted to love, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see him moving on with wife number four in the near future.