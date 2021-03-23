Paulina Porizkova Stuns At 55 In Sheer Lingerie

Paulina Porizkova has made it her mission to prove that there is no age limit for sexiness. The 55-year-old supermodel recently shared a sizzling photo of herself draped in black, lacy lingerie to Instagram to prove exactly that. Porizkova also touched on her opinion of “pretty privilege,” and considering the fact that her estranged husband, Cars singer Ric Ocasek, cut her out of his will shortly before his death, her take on the subject is interesting.

Paulina Porizkova Is Gorgeous In All Black Lingerie

The Instagram photo shows Paulina Porizkova in a provocative position on a piano bench. She’s photographed from behind and wearing a black set of undergarments and a lacy garter belt. To complete the sexy look, Porizkova also wears a set of sheer stockings that lead to Christian Louboutin stilettos.

In the caption of the photo, Porizkova was feeling a bit philosophical. She wrote, “Being pretty is not a privilege. It’s a gift. The difference? Privilege is an advantage, a benefit.” She went on to explain that a gift could be used to your advantage or not, it depended on what you did with it.

This was an especially poignant statement, considering the fact that Porizkova’s husband, Ric Ocasek, had removed her from his will. The two had been going through a divorce at the time of his death, but Porizkova had remained with him during his last years as he battled heart disease and pulmonary emphysema. Earlier this year, Porizkova revealed that she’d had to ask friends to pay for her groceries in the year following his death as she figured out her financial situation. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Porizkova is a skeptic of “pretty privilege.”

She also preemptively shut down trolls who’d use her scantily clad image to take away from her message: “My choice. My body. My fab at fifty-plus.” This isn’t the first time Porizkova has stripped down to send a message. After Elizabeth Hurley garnered heat for posting a photo of herself nearly naked in the snow, Porizkova went completely bare to support her. It’s nice to see women having each other’s back.

