Paulina Porizkova Strips Down To Show She’s Still Sexy After 50

Inspired by Elizabeth Hurley’s sexy, bare-chested photo, model Paulina Porizkova shared a sizzling picture of herself wearing nothing but a smile to Instagram. The 55-year-old model took the opportunity to clap back at age-shamers who made nasty comments about whether Hurley’s topless photo was appropriate for her age. Clearly Porizkova didn’t agree with Hurley’s critics, and she let the haters have it in a long message on Instagram.
Paulina Porizkova had an epic response to the hate Elizabeth Hurley got for posting a topless photo of herself to Instagram. Porizkova took things a step further by posing naked, though an arm thrown over her chest and a well-placed bed post kept the model from being completely exposed. Though the image was certainly eye-catching, it’s the caption where Porizkova truly shined.
Porizkova started off the post by cheekily writing, “Put your clothes on,” followed by a shocked emoji. The model admitted that the post was “inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo” posted days earlier by Elizabeth Hurley. She pointed out that when she was in her 20s and 30s, “the less I wore - the more popular I was.” In her 40s, Porizkova continued, “I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency.”
Now that she's in her 50s, however, Porizkova noticed a distinct difference in how she was treated for daring to bare some skin. “At fifty, I am reviled for it. ‘Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic.’”
Then Porizkova asked a very good question, “Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity?” In conclusion, she urged others not to allow “others to set your priorities.” Considering the heat that Hurley got for daring to pose for a sexy photo after 50, it's very brave for Porizkova to open herself up to the same ridicule.
