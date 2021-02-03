Paulina Porizkova Strips Down To Show She’s Still Sexy After 50

Porizkova started off the post by cheekily writing, “Put your clothes on,” followed by a shocked emoji. The model admitted that the post was “inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo” posted days earlier by Elizabeth Hurley. She pointed out that when she was in her 20s and 30s, “the less I wore - the more popular I was.” In her 40s, Porizkova continued, “I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency.”