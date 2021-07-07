Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande in yellow Versace dress. Lifestyle The Best Amazon Dupes Under $30 For Dua Lipa & Ariana Grande’s Famous Yellow Dress

There’s a new dress in town, and it’s looking like it’ll be one of the cutest styles of the summer. I mean, celebs everywhere already love it.

by Kelsey Michal
Paulina Porizkova wears an off the shoulder green dress in front of a blue background Celebrities Paulina Porizkova Poses Totally Naked In Cheeky Instagram Pic

At 56, Paulina Porizkova shows no signs of fading away anytime soon. The world-class model and actress wowed all of Instagram with a pic that bared her body and soul. We’ve all seen our garden variety bathroom mirror pics, but Porizkova’s photo shows a more vulnerable peek at the model rather than the typical thirst […]

 by Eric Gasa
Brendan Fraser in a navy suit against a white background Celebrities Friends Worried ‘Bloated’ Brendan Fraser’s Dramatic Weight Gain Could Be ‘Fatal’?

Are Brendan Fraser‘s friends fearing the worst after witnessing the star’s “shocking” weight gain? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Brendan Fraser ‘Stunned’ Fans With Weight Gain? This week’s edition of the Globe reports Brendan Fraser didn’t look like himself while promoting his new film No Sudden Move. Fraser’s […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Blake Shelton with a "who me" look sitting next to Adam Levine News Why Adam Levine Didn’t Attend Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have finally tied the knot and gotten married. Good for them! Some have noticed one conspicuous friend who was not in attendance: Adam Levine. Why wasn’t their friend in attendance? Gossip Cop can explain. Levine Vs Shelton? In their many years together on The Voice, Shelton and Levine were often […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Paulina Porizkova Poses Totally Naked In Cheeky Instagram Pic

E
Eric Gasa
4:30 pm, July 7, 2021
Paulina Porizkova wears an off the shoulder green dress in front of a blue background
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

At 56, Paulina Porizkova shows no signs of fading away anytime soon. The world-class model and actress wowed all of Instagram with a pic that bared her body and soul. We’ve all seen our garden variety bathroom mirror pics, but Porizkova’s photo shows a more vulnerable peek at the model rather than the typical thirst trap. Porizkova is certainly no stranger to showing some skin!

Paulina Porizkova Is As Stunning As Ever At 56

The stunning Porizkova once again defies her age in this latest snapshot. Though we love the pic, we can’t help but be amused by the cheeky paragraph-long caption. 

“After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie. What else was there to do?” she wrote, “…it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman.”

Though we may not know the exact answer to that question, Porizkova’s own contribution is nothing short of gorgeous. In it, Porizkova holds her phone gingerly, slightly obscuring her face with a pouty scowl. Her arms carefully cover her chest, while the mirror behind her reveals her backside to the camera.

What we especially like is the air of confidence in this photo. Porizkova looks amazing and it’s obvious that she seems to have embraced her age; her grey hair and wrinkles are on full display but it doesn’t seem to bother the Czech supermodel one bit.

You Got To Know Your Angles!

Not to mention that the angles in this photo are amazing! One commenter mentioned how incredible it was that Porizkova managed to make this nude photo Instagram friendly despite all the mirrors! Talk about knowing your angles.

Porizkova was showered with compliments in the comments but we’re sure she’s used to it by now. This certainly isn’t the first time Porizkova has decided to be cheeky on the ‘Gram! If there’s one thing for sure, Porizkova is proof you can still be sexy after 50.

More News From Gossip Cop

Dove Cameron Posts Sultry Pantsless Pics To Instagram While Getting Fitted For Costume

‘Covid Tongue’ Is The Latest Sign You May Have Been Infected

Kutcher, Kunis Done ‘Living Separate Lives,’ Save Failing Marriage

Meghan Markle’s Former Chief Of Staff Makes New Revelations About Workplace Amid Bullying Claims

Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.