Paulina Porizkova Poses Totally Naked In Cheeky Instagram Pic

At 56, Paulina Porizkova shows no signs of fading away anytime soon. The world-class model and actress wowed all of Instagram with a pic that bared her body and soul. We’ve all seen our garden variety bathroom mirror pics, but Porizkova’s photo shows a more vulnerable peek at the model rather than the typical thirst trap. Porizkova is certainly no stranger to showing some skin!

Paulina Porizkova Is As Stunning As Ever At 56

The stunning Porizkova once again defies her age in this latest snapshot. Though we love the pic, we can’t help but be amused by the cheeky paragraph-long caption.

“After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie. What else was there to do?” she wrote, “…it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman.”

Though we may not know the exact answer to that question, Porizkova’s own contribution is nothing short of gorgeous. In it, Porizkova holds her phone gingerly, slightly obscuring her face with a pouty scowl. Her arms carefully cover her chest, while the mirror behind her reveals her backside to the camera.

What we especially like is the air of confidence in this photo. Porizkova looks amazing and it’s obvious that she seems to have embraced her age; her grey hair and wrinkles are on full display but it doesn’t seem to bother the Czech supermodel one bit.

You Got To Know Your Angles!

Not to mention that the angles in this photo are amazing! One commenter mentioned how incredible it was that Porizkova managed to make this nude photo Instagram friendly despite all the mirrors! Talk about knowing your angles.

Porizkova was showered with compliments in the comments but we’re sure she’s used to it by now. This certainly isn’t the first time Porizkova has decided to be cheeky on the ‘Gram! If there’s one thing for sure, Porizkova is proof you can still be sexy after 50.

