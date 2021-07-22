Paulina Porizkova Keeps Getting Kicked Off Dating App After Breakup With Aaron Sorkin

Gossip Cop

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com) Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack smiling at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards News Christina Haack Addressing Feud With Ex-Husband Over Cryptic Instagram Post?

Christina Haack decided to let the feelings flow on her Instagram yesterday. The Flip or Flop star had some personal things to say to her 1.6 million followers. Some of it inspiring, some of it possibly shade, but the 38-year-old real estate investor and mother managed to do it with a big smile on her […]

 by Eric Gasa
Screenshot of Shaun Weiss as Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks News Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Transformation After Getting Sober Is Dramatic

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has had a difficult few years and hit rock bottom with a robbery arrest in 2020. Weiss’ was in court his week and his transformation in the last 18 months has been dramatic. Hard Times Since 2017, Weiss, who played Greg Goldberg in the 90s classic, has been arrested numerous […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Joaquin Consuelos pose together at Kelly's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony News Kelly Ripa Shares Photo Of Handsome Sons, Teases Fans About Exciting New Guest On ‘Live!’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children who are the perfect mix of both parents, but their boys especially look just like their handsome father. Ripa posted a photo of her good-looking sons, Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, as well as a hint about what’s coming up next on Live! With Kelly And Ryan. Or […]

 by Brianna Morton
Ryan Reynolds in a black suit with Jake Gyllenhaal in a black suit Celebrities Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal No Longer ‘Besties’ After Brutal ‘Falling Out’?

Ever since they starred together in the 2017 sci-fi horror film Life, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds have made it known that they are good friends with each other. Now nearly four years later one tabloid is claiming the two actors are now on the outs. Gossip Cop investigates.  Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal Not Friends […]

 by Cortland Ann
News

Paulina Porizkova Keeps Getting Kicked Off Dating App After Breakup With Aaron Sorkin

H
Hugh Scott
9:21 am, July 22, 2021
Paulina Poriszkova in red, walking on a runway.
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has had an up and down couple of years. Her estranged husband Ric Ocasek of The Cars died in September 2019 after writing her out of his will. She rebounded and found romance with writer and producer Aaron Sorkin before announcing last week that they’ve split up. Now, Porizkova wants to jump back in the dating waters, but a dating app has other plans — she’s calling out the company on Instagram.

What’s Going On At Hinge?

In a sexy topless Instagram post (taken above the shoulders), the former SI Swimsuit cover model called out the dating app Hinge for kicking her off not once, but twice. “I signed up a while back and was booted off instantly because I had violated guidelines. I didn’t even get to post my photo,” Porizkova writes, adding, “My name, it seems, is against guidelines?” Undeterred, Porizkova followed up directly with the company, saying, “I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply.”

A friend suggested using a nickname, as maybe, since she is a world-famous supermodel, the app’s AI thinks it could be a fake account, so she followed up, explaining, “A friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname.” It seems to work, at least at first as Porizkova writes, “I got a few nice dates that way.” But now, just after her breakup with Aaron Sorkin, Porizkova says, “And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?”

It’s Hard Out There For A Model

It’s actually pretty understandable that an app would be wary of a profile like Paulina Porizkova’s. She’s one of the most recognizable, and beautiful, women in the world, so it’s not hard to imagine that even an algorithm would be skeptical of the profile. But clearly, it’s her and clearly, she would like to find a match. Calling out the app on social media might be the only way to get the attention of the company, as it’s surely listening now.

