Paula Deen Demanding Food Network Give Her Back Her Show?

Is Paula Deen demanding the Food Network give her back her show? One tabloid insists the controversial TV chef is making a comeback eight years after losing her program. Gossip Cop investigates.

Paula Deen Getting ‘Back In The Kitchen’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Paula Deen is making her comeback eight years after losing her show after she was accused of making racist remarks and condoning sexual harassment in the workplace. Deen recently returned to the limelight when she appeared as a guest judge on FOX’s MasterChef: Legends. The show’s decision to have her join as a guest faced some backlash from fans, but the tabloid insists Deen is taking her appearance as a sign that the public is ready to welcome her back onto their TVs.

An inside source dishes, “Paula never felt the public turned against her. She still gets mobbed by fans when she is out in public,” adding, “She’s trying to show the big networks that there is a big base of supporters out there who would love to see her back on TV!” The outlet reminds readers that Deen was accused of using racial slurs in the workplace, leading to a dramatic tide of bad press that ultimately resulted in the loss of her show, book deals, and some of her restaurants.

The insider goes on, “It’s been an uphill financial battle for Paula ever since. But she truly believes the tide has turned.” The source insists her MasterChef appearance is a new beginning for Deen. “She’s burning up the phone lines to network execs to reinstate her!” the source wraps.

‘Pompous’ Paula Deen Making A Comeback?

So, is it true Deen is making her “career comeback”? Not exactly. What the tabloid fails to mention is that Deen never left TV, and her career certainly wasn’t over after her scandal. While Deen’s appearance on MasterChef: Legends launched her back into the mainstream, Deen has kept up a TV presence for her fans all these years. She may have lost her slot on the Food Network, but she’s stayed busy.

She’s published six cookbooks since she lost her show in 2014 and still owns eight restaurants across the Southern United States. The TV personality even has a list on her website of places her fans can regularly watch her cook and share her lifestyle tips, including her own channel on Roku. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, Deen is still worth a reported $16 million. While she hasn’t escaped the controversy of her 2014 scandal, it’s clear she never truly suffered financially from the ordeal.

The Tabloid On TV Personalities

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer has misled readers about a controversial TV personality. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed The Talk was begging Sharon Osbourne to return to the show. The outlet also alleged that Tori Spelling was near “breakdown” over her show’s cancellation. And more recently, the tabloid reported Tyra Banks was trying to get Meghan McCain to join Dancing with the Stars after her awkward The View exit. Obviously, the National Enquirer doesn’t have its thumb on the pulse of entertainment news.

