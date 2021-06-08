Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him?

Are Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston threw being friends? One report says Rudd was absent from the Friends reunion because he and Aniston are on the outs. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Jen & Paul’s Feud Exposed’

According to a Woman’s Day article titled “Jen & Paul’s Feud Exposed,” Rudd’s absence from the Friends reunion raised an eyebrow. Despite being a recurring guest in the show’s later seasons, Rudd reportedly refused to appear on the reunion show. A source says, “Everyone thought Paul would be guaranteed a cameo, given how close he was with Jen, but she refuses to talk about it.”

Sources give a few possible explanations. One notes that “he is busy filming the new Ant-Man movie as well as a new series for Apple, but he would have made it work.” Another source postulates that “he asked for too much money.” The story concludes with a final insider saying Aniston “cut ties with him after they made” 2012’s Wanderlust and they haven’t been close since.

Are Paul Rudd And Jennifer Aniston Still Friends?

Contrary to this report, Rudd and Aniston remain good friends. Aniston posted a lovely Instagram story for Rudd’s birthday last April. She said “I love you,” and rightfully pointed out that he doesn’t age. The Friends reunion was already filmed when she posted this story, so she knew he had chosen not to be a part of it.

This should go without saying, but appearing in the Friends reunion is not a proper litmus test for a friendship. As this story points out, Rudd has a very full plate right now. Furthermore, he was hardly the only major guest star not present for the reunion — looking at you, Brad Pitt. Many stars that were present, like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, had nothing to do with the show itself.

Why Wasn’t He There?

The director of the reunion, Ben Winston, explained that not everyone could make it simply because of logistics. The special was only 105 minutes, so time was precious. When asked about the absence of Rudd and Cole Sprouse, he told The Wrap, “You can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”

He also explained that COVID-19 made organizing the special a bit of a nightmare, as many folks needed special permission to enter the show’s bubble. In an ideal world, Rudd would’ve been there. However, his absence has nothing at all to do with his friendship with Aniston.

Other Tall Tales

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for claiming Aniston and Courteney Cox were planning a double wedding. Neither has gotten married. Aniston also never dated Leonardo DiCaprio as this outlet reported in 2018. She also doesn’t live with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

These stories are utterly absurd and just highlight how little this tabloid really knows about Aniston. She and Rudd have been friends for years, and no logistics-driven reunion show is going to change that. This story is completely false.

