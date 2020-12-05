Paul McCartney Disses Ex Heather Mills On New Track, Says Report

We’re busting this rumor because McCartney has clarified that the song is not about Mills. A spokesperson for McCartney said:

The song is categorically not about her. It's 100% untrue to suggest otherwise.

McCartney himself said the song was about someone he “rubbed up against,” which makes it sound like it’s about someone not terribly significant. Either way, it would be out of character for McCartney to write a diss track now of all times, so we’re busting this rumor.