Paul Bettany’s Son Just Graduated And Looks So Much Like His Famous Mom It’s Scary

WandaVision star Paul Bettany generally prefers to keep his kids out of the spotlight, but the proud father of three couldn’t help but crow over his youngest son’s graduation. Paul posted a photo of the 17-year-old high school graduate whom he shares with actress wife Jennifer Connelly and it’s almost shocking how much the teen looks like his famous mother.

Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly’s Youngest Son Graduates

Paul Bettany, in a rare move for the 50-year-old actor, posted photos of two of his three children he shares with Jennifer Connelly in honor of his youngest son, Stellan’s, graduation. Paul was full of praise for his two boys in the captions of his Instagram posts. The morning of the graduation, Bettany posted a throwback photo of himself holding a then-week-old Stellan.

In the picture, which was taken nearly 18 years ago, Paul holds his newborn son while dressed in a dazzlingly white tennis outfit as he stands at the center of a tennis court. At the time, Paul was filming Wimbledon opposite Kirsten Dunst, which accounted for ensemble, location, and the teasing caption. Paul started off on a serious note, writing, “Here’s me holding Stellan at about a week old… Today my beautiful kid graduates high school! Time… My head is spinning.”

An Adorable Throwback

The Avengers: Age of Ultron actor couldn’t help but gush over his baby boy, adding, “Very proud of everything Stellan has accomplished so far and even more excited about what the future holds,” before he ended the caption on a lighter note. “Incidentally this picture was taken on centre court where I won Wimbledon 36 times sooooo take THAT @rogerfederer,” Paul joked.

The day of the graduation was obviously a family affair. Paul also shared a candid snap of himself and his eldest son, Kai Dugan. Dugan is Connelly’s son from a previous relationship and Paul couldn’t have a sweeter bond with his stepson. In typical father-son fashion, Dugan struggled to stay patient with his dad as Paul tried to fiddle with technology. In the first picture in the photoset, Dugan smiles gamely as Paul leans in towards the camera, adjusting something that’s just offscreen. The second image shows Paul sitting by himself, looking incredibly handsome in his light colored suit. Dugan is nowhere to be seen.

Touching Moment Between Father And Son

Paul took the moment with good humor, writing in the caption, “My eldest son kai waits patiently while I try to figure out the timer on my camera… aaaand gets bored before I figure it out … then leaves me solo. Off to graduation now.” The ceremony, from which Paul chose not to share any photos, went off without a hitch.

The acclaimed actor wasn’t too shy to admit that he was moved to tears from watching his youngest son get his diploma. Paul kept this caption brief and to the point, merely writing, “So that happened. The short version is that Stellan graduated and I cried like a baby.”

Paul Gets Emotional During Ceremony

In the image, Paul’s eyes are hidden behind a pair of sunglasses as he and Stellan lean in close to each other for the selfie. Stellan, despite his blonde hair which he no doubt received from his father, looks so much like his mom in that moment that it’s startling. He clearly inherited his mother’s gorgeously thick eyebrows and winsome smile. The 17 year old also happens to be dressed the exact opposite of his father. His embroidered suit, as well as the shirt and tie underneath it, are all black, which contrasts handsomely with his dad’s beige suit and pale striped shirt.

The only one who wasn’t among the siblings photographed on Stellan’s big day was the youngest child, and only daughter, Agnes Bettany. At 10 years old, the littlest girl’s privacy is fiercely protected by her famous parents. Jennifer Connelly doesn’t have an Instagram account and whenever Paul Bettany posts pictures of his daughter, her face is always carefully hidden from view. Paul’s love for all of his children couldn’t be more apparent through his careful preservation of their privacy needs.

