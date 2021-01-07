Everything You Need To Know About Broadway Icon Patti LuPone

Although LuPone credits Evita for raising her profile, her experience behind the scenes was a struggle. In a 2019 Q&A with the New York Times, she revealed that director Hal Prince constantly tested and challenged the young actress.

In one incident, during a rehearsal with the New York company of Evita, Prince reprimanded her in front of the company.

"He accused me of changing blocking," explained LuPone. "I went, 'No, you changed it in previews.' An argument—this humiliation—ensued for the entire rehearsal. I ended up in a fetal position in my dressing room, crying my eyes out. Stage management came in, and I said: 'Why didn’t you defend me? The changes were in the prompt book.' They were Hal Prince’s men, the stage management, and one of them said, 'Oh, honey, he does that to all his leading ladies.' As if it were acceptable. That was a form of bullying, but you just go, O.K. I never understood it."

LuPone said she regretted not including this story in her 2010 memoir. "Out of respect for the guy, I took it out. I wish I had left it in, because when we talk about bullying, it has to be better defined. I’ve been bullied all my life."

"I don’t know how I feel about bullying in show business, because it has made me stronger," she added. "Sometimes you think: Is this a test from the gods? Is it what you have to go through to get what you want? Or is it just abuse? In a lot of cases, it is just abuse."