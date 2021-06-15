Patrick Dempsey Ready To Make Big TV Comeback After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cameo?

Patrick Dempsey left McDreamy behind to become a professional racecar driver. After returning to Grey’s Anatomy for a well-received cameo, tabloids think he’s ready to make a major Hollywood comeback. This narrative typically comes with some other drama, as Gossip Cop found. Here are some rumors about Dempsey’s return to the silver screen.

‘McDreaming’ Of A Comeback

According to the National Enquirer, Dempsey’s racing days are over and he wants to get some big acting roles. A source said, “Patrick has plowed a ton of time and money over the past decade into his would-be auto-racing career, and while he still has a passion for that world, the reality is it was never in the cards.” The Scream 3 star wants his clout back and is already putting things in motion to earn it back, the insider argued.

The problem with this narrative is twofold: Dempsey didn’t fail at auto racing, and he never really stopped acting. He stood on the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and starred in Bridget Jones’s Baby. By all accounts, he’s content with his life right now, so this whole story was bogus.

Ellen Pompeo Angry Over His Return?

Dempsey’s return to Grey’s Anatomy was a massive hit for fans of the series, but the Enquirer claimed Pompeo was not happy about it. The highest-paid actress on television was refusing to allow Dempsey to return full-time. A source said, “Ellen considers herself the anchor of Grey’s Anatomy and thought she was rid of this guy.” Another tipster ominously said, “Ellen will do everything in her power to prevent Patrick from stealing her thunder again.”

Dempsey has said he’s open to another return to the show, but we highly doubt he could ever come back full time. Dr. McDreamy’s been dead for years, and this show has shied away from the supernatural. Pompeo had a great time reuniting with Dempsey, so Gossip Cop debunked this story.

Patrick Dempsey Wants Closure

According to OK!, Dempsey’s return to Grey’s Anatomy reopened old wounds. Dempsey felt like he was rushed off the show in season 11 with no sense of closure. A source said, “It always bugged him that there was no celebration of well wishes after that final scene. He grabbed his stuff and left without so much as a pat on the back. It stung.”

When Dempsey returned to the show, everyone was extra nice to him, which helped to soothe tensions. The death of Dr. McDreamy was a mutual decision by Dempsey and Shonda Rhimes. He felt it was time to move on, and the shocking twist was deliberately kept under wraps. While his exit was lowkey behind the scenes for secrecy’s sake, his return itself indicates a lack of bitterness.

Saving His Marriage

Back in 2018, RadarOnline claimed Dempsey’s wife, Jillian Fink, “has finally set him free to return to the small screen.” An insider said Dempsey was hoping to score “some kind of high-profile HBO series, with a big-bucks paycheck but only shoots 13 episodes per year.” Dempsey was set to return to television at the time, but it had nothing to do with his marriage. There was no evidence what Fink was personally helping her husband sift through scripts or get work. This story didn’t add up, so Gossip Cop debunked the story.

