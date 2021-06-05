Patrick Dempsey ‘McDreaming’ Of An Acting ‘Comeback’?

Is Patrick Dempsey returning to acting? One report says the Grey’s Anatomy star-turned racecar driver wishes to come back to the big screen. Gossip Cop investigates.

Patrick Dempsey Ready For A Reboot

According to the National Enquirer, Patrick Dempsey’s racing days are in the rearview mirror. The former Dr. McDreamy is looking to reboot his career in a big way. After a well-received return to Grey’s Anatomy, the Scream 3 star is reportedly looking for new projects to help revitalize his life.

Dempsey famously left the medical drama to pursue a career in driving. He even participated in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. A source says, “Patrick has plowed a ton of time and money over the past decade into his would-be auto-racing career, and while he still has a passion for that world, the reality is it was never in the cards.”

With priorities re-aligned, Dempsey wants to get some big roles on television. A source says that “he wants that level of clout and star power” he earned on Grey’s Anatomy “back, and he never got that on the track.” He appears to already be making big moves, for he’s set to work with Amy Adams in Disenchanted, a sequel to Disney’s beloved 2007 film Enchanted.

Out Of Whack

In broad strokes, this story may feel true, but the details are very murky. For one thing, Dempsey’s racing career was not as bad as this tabloid makes it out to be. He won a few races and hoisted some trophies on the track and is very proud of that. He continues to be a brand ambassador for Porsche, so he’s not completely done with the racing world.

As for acting, Dempsey never really stopped. He took a break from 2013 to 2016 but came back to the big screen with Bridget Jones’s Baby. He’s also has a lead role in the Italian series Devils which is filming its second season. Dempsey’s been living his best life for years, so this story about a comeback doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

As for his turn on Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey’s emotional return could only be the beginning. When asked if he would return once more, he told People, “Who knows? Never say never with this show, right?” Since Dempsey never really stopped, the Enquirer can’t really call it a comeback. That said, it will be nice to see Dempsey reunite with Adams as he did with Ellen Pompeo.

Other Bogus Stories

Just a few months ago Gossip Cop debunked this very tabloid for claiming that Pompeo was furious with Dempsey over his cameo appearance. She only had glowing words for her co-star, so that was absurd. This tabloid loves putting Dempsey at the center of ridiculous drama, which just exposes how little it really knows.

We also bust its stories about supposed comebacks all the time. Lori Loughlin, Lindsay Lohan, and Robert Redford were all at the center of ridiculous comeback stories that lacked any real evidence. Dempsey’s career is going exactly as he’d like it to, so this story is bogus.

More News From Gossip Cop

Al Pacino’s Kids Fear His ‘End Is Near’?

Report: George Clooney ‘Taking Break’ From Marriage, Staying With Friends

Fans Noticed Something Suspicious About Ariana Grande’s Wedding Photos

‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Humiliated’ And Crying Himself To Sleep Over ‘Bennifer’ Reunion?

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert