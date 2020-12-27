Pat Sajak's Nervous Breakdown, Whoopie Quitting 'The View' And More Of This Week's TV Hosts Gossip

From daytime talk shows to evening game shows, the familiar faces that broadcast into our living rooms on a daily basis easily become almost like another family member. We love hearing their jokes, their thoughts on current issues, or their exploration into new products that can improve our lives. This also means their personal lives are more vulnerable to public scrutiny, and it can become easy to get lost in the world of fact vs. fiction. To set the record straight, Gossip Cop has the scoop on the latest reports covering some of the biggest names in the TV hosting world.
“Pat Sajak’s Wheel Of Pain” reads a headline from the Globe. According to the story, following a life-threatening scare, the game show host has been testy, leading him to snap at contestants and crew members. Because of this, insiders are fearing Sajak is heading for a breakdown. Check out Gossip Cop's findings on the report here.
Once Barbara Walters left her creation, The View effectively became Whoopi Goldberg’s show. The EGOT winner has spent over a decade anchoring the daytime talk show with an ever-changing panel, but is she finally ready to move on? Check out Gossip Cop's findings on reports claiming she is ready to quit here.
Sharon Osbourne has become the face of The Talk, and as the longest-serving member of the cast, she's often the basis of a lot of the rumors about the show. One outlet reports that Osbourne and the program are on CBS' chopping block due to a ploy to keep Drew Barrymore around. Check out Gossip Cops findings on the report here.
Was Hoda Kotb being “bullied off” the Today Show by fellow co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager? One tabloid claimed the younger anchors’ “Mean Girls treatment” was causing Kotb to feel “marginalized” and had pushed her “closer to the door.” Gossip Cop investigated the matter, check out our findings here.