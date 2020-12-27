Pat Sajak's Nervous Breakdown, Whoopie Quitting 'The View' And More Of This Week's TV Hosts Gossip

From daytime talk shows to evening game shows, the familiar faces that broadcast into our living rooms on a daily basis easily become almost like another family member. We love hearing their jokes, their thoughts on current issues, or their exploration into new products that can improve our lives. This also means their personal lives are more vulnerable to public scrutiny, and it can become easy to get lost in the world of fact vs. fiction. To set the record straight, Gossip Cop has the scoop on the latest reports covering some of the biggest names in the TV hosting world.