Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Logan Paul in a black hat and black shirt standing face-to-face with Jake Paul, who is wearing a white shirt and a pink hat. Celebrities Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul: Which YouTuber Has The Higher Net Worth?

Who's wealthier: Logan Paul or Jake Paul? We compare the viral siblings' net worths.

 by Deb Taylor
A screenshot from an episode of Wheel Of Fortune News Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

It isn’t often that the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune makes a mistake, but Pat Sajak proved he wasn’t above the occasional gaffe during a recent episode of the popular game show. Sajak, who has recently come under fire for his sometimes less than nice treatment of contestants, made a classic mistake, though he […]

 by Brianna Morton
Luke Bryan wears a blue suit as he walks the red carpet at the American Country Countdown Awards News Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant; Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

After American Idol hopeful and fan-favorite Wyatt Pike suddenly announced his decision to quit the competition, a rumor emerged that he’d gotten into a fight with judge Luke Byran. The country crooner had announced that he’d be missing several weeks of the show after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but some claimed the diagnosis was […]

 by Brianna Morton
Side-by-side photos of Angelina Jolie on the left and Diplo on the right Celebrities Report: Angelina Jolie Dating Diplo

Are Angelina Jolie and Diplo dating? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Angelina Jolie ‘Dating A DJ’? A recent edition of New Idea reported that Angelina Jolie has been dating “wild, party-loving DJ,” Diplo. A recent post on Diplo’s Instagram story showed a sneaky, candid shot of Jolie at a party. According […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

B
Brianna Morton
1:20 pm, April 20, 2021
A screenshot from an episode of Wheel Of Fortune
(CBS)

It isn’t often that the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune makes a mistake, but Pat Sajak proved he wasn’t above the occasional gaffe during a recent episode of the popular game show. Sajak, who has recently come under fire for his sometimes less than nice treatment of contestants, made a classic mistake, though he managed to recover nicely from the slipup. 

The 74-year-old host definitely didn’t mean to give away the answer to the puzzle before the contestant gave an answer, but that’s exactly what he did during Thursday’s broadcast of the long-running game show. Only six of the puzzle’s 12 letters had been revealed when Pat Sajak mistakenly uttered the answer aloud while talking to a contestant. 

The half-completed clue read, “_ _ _ TE  _ RAN _ L _” as Sajak turned to speak to the contestant. “Yikes,” Sajak said, adding, “Well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly.” Unfortunately for Sajak, “Quite Frankly” turned out to be the answer to the puzzle, which he’d accidentally given away. The contestant didn’t pick up on Sajak’s mistake, however, and didn’t manage to correctly guess the puzzle’s answer before the timer ran out. 

After the show ended, Sajak spoke about the slip up with Vanna White in a post-episode video. “I wonder how many people at home caught it,” Sajak told his longtime co-host before admitting to his mistake. He jokingly added, “It’s funny what your mouth will say when your brain says, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’” Showing that he was taking the accident with his trademark dry humor, Sajak bid goodbye to the audience, telling them that he and White will “quite frankly, see you next time,” with White laughingly adding, “Yes, we will!” Now that he’s slipped up, we quite frankly think that Sajak won’t be making this same mistake anytime soon. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death? 

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Alex Rodriguez Warns Ben Affleck To Back Off Jennifer Lopez?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.