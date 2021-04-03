Pat Sajak On The Outs At ‘Wheel Of Fortune’? Here’s What We Know

Is Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune? Many tabloids have been reporting just that. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the gameshow host.

Pat Sajak’s Nervous Breakdown

Not long ago, the Globe ran a story claiming that a recent health scare of Sajak’s was causing him immense anxiety. According to the piece, the host’s return to work after his emergency surgery for a blocked intestine was a bit too hasty. The fast pace of Wheel of Fortune did not allow Sajak the rest he needed to recover and his health was suffering, the piece insisted. The article claimed that the game show host was in the middle of a mental breakdown, spurred on by continuous stress and exhaustion. His suffering mental health spelled trouble for the show, causing him to snap at contestants and have frequent hostile outbursts.

Gossip Cop disproved this story as soon as it was reported. There was absolutely no evidence to suggest Sajak was suffering from a nervous breakdown. Furthermore, it was clear he hadn’t been exhibiting hostile outbursts as the story claims. Still, the tabloids insist Sajak’s time on Wheel of Fortune is coming to an end.

Vanna White Taking Over As Host

When Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, Vanna White took the reins and hosted Wheel of Fortune in his absence. Everyone pretty much agreed that she did a great job, but is she planning on replacing Sajak permanently? That’s what an edition of Star reported not long ago. It’s clear White handled the job with grace, and the tabloid insisted she would make a fuss about giving it up. So, is it true she didn’t want to return to her previous position at the letter board?

Gossip Cop doubted the claims. Pat Sajak and White had always been friendly, and there was no reason to suggest White was vying for Sajak’s job. After recovering from his surgery, Sajak returned to his position and White to hers. Clearly, Sajak isn’t going anywhere. Despite the article’s implications, there’s no reason to assume White has any issue with that.

Pat Sajak’s Attitude Problem

Lastly, there have been plenty of rumors that Sajak would be forced to leave his job after the host made a distasteful joke. The Wheel of Fortune host of 38 years has recently come under fire for teasing a contestant about his lisp. Sajak and the contestant had a friendly introduction, briefly going over the contestant’s work and family life. But their interaction was awkwardly concluded by Sajak proclaiming “I thee,” a lisped version of “I see.” It was an awkward comment that faced some warranted criticism.

That being said, there was no indication that Pat Sajak’s job had been in jeopardy over the slight. Sajak is still contracted to host Wheel of Fortune through 2022. There have been no substantial reports claiming the host is going anywhere. Additionally, public outrage over his comment seems to have died down. After 38 years hosting the show, it’s unsurprising that tabloids claim Sajak is making his exit soon. That being said, it doesn’t seem like Sajak has any plans to leave, or the network any plans to make him.

