Is Pat Sajak having a nervous breakdown on Wheel of Fortune? Gossip Cop is investigating the story. Here’s what we know.
“Pat Sajak’s Wheel Of Pain” reads the headline from the Globe. According to the tabloid, following a life-threatening scare, the game show host has been testy, leading him to snap at contestants and crew members. Because of this, insiders are fearing Sajak is heading for a breakdown. Sources claim the host is a different man after recovering from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine last November and can't cope with work.
“Pat’s having a really hard time and the fear is he’s in the middle of a mental breakdown brought on by stress and exhaustion. He just can’t keep up with the pace. He’s pushed to the very limit and can’t seem to function doing this job. It’s all spilling over and manifesting into these ugly outbursts, which are shocking viewers,” a source reveals.
The paper refers to an episode from the popular game show that aired in November where the host snapped at a contestant. The insider discloses, “Ever since he’s gotten back, he’s been acting unusual, snapping at crew members and getting testy with the contestants.” The source further divulges he even “glares” at Vanna White when he gets frustrated or forgetful. “She is really too nice to complain about it, but she’s definitely been taken aback by his behavior,” the insider adds.
Other sources say the pace of the show is “wearing him out” claiming he needs more breaks than he did before. “They’re filming four shows a day under hot lights and Pat’s just constantly wiping the sweat off his forehead,” the informant spills. “People are wondering where the jovial, self-effacing guy went to and wish he’s come back, or retire already,” the tipster tattles. The source concludes the piece by mentioning the late Alex Trebek, noting how “he worked up until he died” saying Sajak is “really on the edge and people around him are worried he could collapse right there on set if he doesn’t get help.”
Gossip Cop doesn't think Pat Sajak is having a nervous breakdown. The longtime television host did give a snappy response to a contestant during an episode. The awkward moment, however, was just a joke. Even social media joined in on the fun. Simply put, the remark isn’t enough to allege the game show host is having any kind of a "breakdown." Sajak has had a long career and like most people who've worked most of their lives, Sajak will have off days. Additionally, to reference Alex Trebek is beyond tasteless. But this is no surprise to Gossip Cop since the Globe has predicted several celebrities would die or were in poor health before.
The paper incorrectly contended Paul McCarthy was suffering from memory loss. Before that, the tabloid insisted Hilary Clinton had a health crisis after “gaining weight. Simply put, we don’t trust this latest story one bit.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
Report: Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight' Over Her Weight
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
Report: 'Desperate' Shannen Doherty Seeking 'Miracle Cure'
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Lonely' Ryan Seacrest 'Regretting' Putting Career Over Love Amid Health Crises: Report