 by Ariel Gordon
Pat Sajak Getting Tattoo, Ear Pierced In Bid To ‘Look Cool’?

Ariel Gordon
June 24, 2021
screenshot of Pat Sajak hosting Wheel of Fortune
(CBS Media Ventures)

Is Pat Sajak planning to make some big changes to his appearance to win over younger fans? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Pat Sajak ‘Trying To Keep In Step’ With Younger Viewers?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is doing his best to keep with times. Sajak has faced backlash after a series of tense encounters with contestants, or what the tabloid calls “testy outbursts,” on his show. The criticism has reportedly inspired him to make some changes. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Pat ruffled a lot of feathers and he’s truly sorry and hopes his youthful appearance gets him out of the doghouse and back in people’s good graces.”

The insider explains, “He’s dying his hair and it’s even blonder than Vanna’s and trying to be in tune with the younger fan base by learning the lingo and gestures. He’s so desperate to be cool and he’s even talking about getting a tattoo and pierced ear.” The outlet also asserts Sajak is planning “eyelid and facelift surgery along with fillers, weekly facials and using antiaging moisturizers.”

Sajak is not only trying to get back into everyone’s good graces, but is trying to keep up with the changing daytime TV landscape. The source adds, “Pat feels he’s got to compete with all those other daytime hosts, not just in the game show world, especially younger ones like Kelly Clarkson.”

Pat Sajak ‘Wants His Mojo Back’?

So, is it true Sajak is planning to make some major alterations to his appearance to clean up his image and attract a younger fanbase? That doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s true Sajak has drawn some criticism in recent years for making insensitive comments when addressing contestants. That being said, Sajak has adamantly apologized and it doesn’t seem like his career has been significantly impacted by the events.

In a display of how beloved Sajak is to his fanbase, the host drew in a huge wave of sympathy and condolences when he announced recently that his dog had unfortunately passed away. It’s clear Sajak isn’t fighting to draw in more fans and is definitely not resorting to desperate cosmetic surgeries to do so. This report was a complete and total reach from the start and is obviously a work of fiction.

The Tabloid On Pat Sajak

This isn’t the first unkind report from the Globe about Pat Sajak. Not long ago, the outlet reported Sajak was “out of control” and “losing his marbles.” Then, the tabloid alleged Sajak was threatening to leave Wheel of Fortune. Obviously, the Globe has no insight into Sajak’s life.

