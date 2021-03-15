Pat Sajak Getting Replaced, Adam Levine’s Divorce, And This Weekend’s Gossip

The 63rd Grammys may have happened this weekend, but that was far from the only thing people were talking about when it comes to the entertainment industry. Gossip Cop investigated a number of celebrity rumors and stories, too. Here’s what you might have missed.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Divorcing After ‘Rough Patch’?

While their relationship has typically been low-key, In Touch said that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were quietly living totally separate lives as their marriage crumbled. Despite the fact that Levine quit The Voice to focus on his family, an insider explained, things haven’t gotten any better for the two, and a split looked likely. Here’s what we found when we looked into the claims.

Report: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Married In Malibu

With its cover story, Star reports that the superstar couple figured out how they’ll get married. With a $2 million price tag, an insider says that the two have finally say down planned everything from the extensive guest list to their new pink nursery. Here are the details of the surprising report.

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Divorcing Husband, Destroyed Financially?

Unsurprisingly, there’s been a lot of speculation about Loughlin after she got out of prison. A lot of the rumors haven’t been exactly positive, with sources saying that she’s going to be divorcing her currently incarcerated husband and is facing financial ruin from the end of her career and costs associated with the scandal. Here’s what we know about the star’s future.

Kanye West Offers Town Millions Of Dollars To Change Its Name

Kanye West is ready to leave the west coast, according to a small town newspaper. Apparently, the rapper’s offering a New York city a substantial share of his net worth in exchange for naming rights. The outlet also says that he’s looking to build his Sunday Service headquarters in the area as well. Here are the details of the possible deal.

Report: Pat Sajak Too ‘Nasty’ Towards Contestants, Facing Replacement By Vanna White

The Globe says that Wheel of Fortune producers are just about done with Pat Sajak after his latest “nasty” outburst towards a contestant with a lisp. “Pat’s always been a jerk and everyone tolerated his saltiness because he seemed so good-natured,” a source says, “but his put-downs have gotten way out of control.” This is what we know about the controversy on the gameshow.