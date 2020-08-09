Parody List Of Presidential First Acts Of Kanye West Draws Ire

A notoriously shady tabloid is back at it again with yet another ridiculous and deeply offensive article about rapper Kanye West’s presidential campaign. The outlet outlines a series of potential changes West would bring to the White House if he were elected. Though this piece was clearly written in jest, it displayed a lot of the same negative characteristics Gossip Cop has noticed from other tabloids which have written about the troubled rapper in recent days.
Describing Kanye West as “kooky,” the Globe claims this week that West is “exposing the political arena as the loony bin it really is!” The outlet recounts some of the stranger portions of West’s South Carolina rally, including his pledge to give everyone who has a baby $1 million. In that vein, the shameless tabloid then set out its own list of potential changes West would bring to the executive office.
West would “pledge to have Air Force One fitted with a hot tub, ice cream parlor and laser tag arena.” He’d also convert the White House kitchen into “a full-size fast-food eatery” that would come complete with a drive-thru window so he could “pick up snacks before hitting the road!” Following the food theme, White House banquets, especially ones thrown on behalf of “the most important leaders” would serve “Rappy meals” that contained a “bobble-BUTT” of Kim Kardashian and a “two-headed bobble doll of the bipolar commander in chief.” National parks would also be outfitted with “banks of candy bar vending machines” so park visitors could hand feed “ferocious, wild bears.”
Any and all guests entering the White House would have to take off their shoes and put on “fuzzy bunny slippers” featuring either Kardashian or West’s faces. Kris Jenner, of course, would have a position in the White House as “the new Secretary of State” thanks to her experience “settling world-shaking disputes between Kim and her ninny sisters — like who has the best Botox lips.”
The rest of the list carried on in the same manner, with one cheeky bullet point claiming that Kanye West’s first executive order would be to place a “special $100 tariff” on rival Taylor Swift’s albums. Since this was written tongue-in-cheek, there’s no way to “bust” it, per se, but Gossip Cop can call the tabloid out for its shameful writing. The outlet’s only purpose in writing and publishing this drivel was clearly just to poke fun at someone who is clearly going through some issues at the moment.
Beyond the famous person that is Kanye West, however, the language in this article is offensive to all people who suffer from or care for someone who has a mental illness. The tabloid casually tosses around phrases like “loony bin” and says, as a joke, that West should hand out “two-headed” bobble figures of himself as a representation of his particular mental illness. It’s sickening the way the Globe diminishes a very serious issue in an effort to make a crass joke.
Honestly, this sort of nasty reporting is par for the course when it comes to Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian. That same tabloid once claimed that Kardashian got her butt insured for $100 million, but that was proven to be false. Gossip Cop later busted the outlet for reporting that Lindsay Lohan was out to get revenge against Kardashian, Emma Stone, and Ashton Kutcher. That ridiculous article was a cinch to debunk.