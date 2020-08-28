Paris Jackson Wants DNA Test To Prove Elizabeth Taylor Is Her Mother?

Is Paris Jackson secretly the child of Elizabeth Taylor? Apparently she wants a DNA test to find out. This story sounds outrageous just out of the chute, but Gossip Cop will still take the time to debunk it.
According to New Idea, Jackson is seeking a maternity test to see if Taylor is her real mother and not Debbie Rowe. A “family friend” tells the tabloid that Jackson “was always fond of her godmother, Elizabeth Taylor” and the older Jackson “gets, the more she thinks she looks like Liz.”
This is where the story goes off the rails. The tabloid admits that “Liz was too old to have a baby,” she was 60 when Jackson was born, but “Michael Jackson begged her to freeze her eggs in his name.” This isn’t how freezing eggs work. The so-called family friend can’t make heads or tails of this egg freezing either, saying “no-one knows if she did it or what happened to them.”
The tabloid hedges its maternity bet by commenting that Jackson looks “more like Liz’s daughter than her actual daughters,” but she “is also the spitting image of” Rowe. The final sentence undoes the entire article by pondering that Jackson may have “fallen out with Debbie again,” and hastily adds that “Debbie always hated Michael’s friendship with Elizabeth.” Not enough to prevent Taylor from being Godmother to her daughter apparently... but we digress.
So the tabloid is making two distinct claims here. 1) Elizabeth Taylor, per Michael’s request, froze her eggs in her late fifties and that led to Paris somehow. Or, 2) Jackson is angry with Rowe “again” and “this is a way of getting at her.” The old "Elizabeth Taylor is my real mother, not-you temper-tantrum." None of this makes any sense.
A source close to Jackson laughed this story off when Gossip Cop asked about it and for a good reason. There are plenty of photographs available of Rowe during her pregnancy. Jackson is close to her mother as well, as she was seen with Rowe at a concert last year. Granted that was a year ago, but with the pandemic, it’s not as though there have been many opportunities.
Jackson finds herself at the center of numerous strange tabloid stories. Star claimed she had hastily gotten married, but no marriage occurred. The National Enquirer said she was following Demi Lovato into rehab, which was hurtful and made-up. RadarOnline also claimed she was feuding with Janet Jackson, but Gossip Cop determined that was bogus too. Elizabeth Taylor is certainly not Paris Jackson’s mother, nor is a maternity test in the works. What a wild story and a phony one at that.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.