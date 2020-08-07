Paris Jackson Splits With Gabriel Glenn, Ending Rumors About The Relationship

What Really Happened Here

Despite the tabloid media's constant talk about their insiders and sources, the outlets completely missed the mark on the former relationship. Not only did they fail to predict the split, the marriage stories now look even more fake. TMZ first broke the breakup news, and while its record with Paris Jackson is somewhat unusual, the publication reports that the separation was totally amicable for both sides. Color us completely unsurprised — if any of the gossip rags actually read any of the interviews with the two or watched any of the clips from their docuseries, they'd know that the two were deeply loving and valued each other as more than just a boyfriend or girlfriend. TMZ's sources say that the romance had run its course and simply reached its natural endpoint, though we doubt it spells the end for Jackson and Glenn's partnership.