Paris Jackson Following In Father Michael Jackson's Footsteps And Launching Her Own Solo Music Career

fucking stoked to announce that my first single as a solo artist, let down, will be released this friday. so thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music. words can not express the gratitude i have for andy hull, robert mcdowell, and dan hannon for bringing this song to life and taking it to a level i could have never imagined. and of course, the people here online who have been so kind and supportive and loving. this song means a lot to me because even though it’s a small part in a much larger story, i poured my heart and soul into it. this song is my baby and i’ve found so much hope and healing through creating this, and i hope it brings joy to others. presave will be in my bio, more exciting news to come !!