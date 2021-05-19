Paris Hilton Hiding First Pregnancy? Here’s What We Know

Is Paris Hilton pregnant? Some candid photos of the heiress have caught one tabloid’s attention. Gossip Cop investigates.

Paris Hilton Hiding Baby Bump?

According to a recent edition of Woman’s Day, Paris Hilton might be a mother soon. The tabloid explains that Hilton and her fiance have been trying to have a baby for some time now and have even undergone IVF treatments.

The magazine rejoices that the heiress might have had some major success recently, as seen in a couple of paparazzi shots. In the photos, Hilton sports casual activewear and large sunglasses while she cradles a small dog right against her stomach. The publication speculates that Hilton could be using the pup to hide her growing baby bump.

It’s no secret that the pregnancy would be good news for Hilton. The heiress stated on the record, “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life, because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life.”

Paris Hilton’s ‘Puppy On Bump Duty’?

So, were Hilton’s IVF treatments a success? The truth is, we don’t know, but Hilton hasn’t confirmed one way or the other. The pictures the magazine provided prove nothing, and it’s entirely possible that Hilton was just taking her puppy on a stroll. The tabloid has no more information than the rest of the public. Besides, it’s probably best to wait for Hilton to share that news and not launch into wild speculation every time the view of her tummy is obstructed.

Furthermore, given that Hilton has admitted to seeking help to conceive her first child, it’s harmful to jump to these conclusions. Many women hide their pregnancies in the early stages because they fear they might miscarry. That’s especially true for those who struggle with their reproductive health. It’s simply irresponsible and invasive for the publication to report on Hilton’s potential pregnancy before she’s ready to share that news.

Finally, if the tabloid can use Paris Hilton’s photos as definitive proof that she’s pregnant, then then we could use photos of her at the MTV Awards to prove that she isn’t. Hilton stunned in a $4,000 dress at the show and didn’t appear to be sporting a baby bump. That being said, only Hilton can speak definitively on the matter. Until she does, it seems her parental status is in the eye of the beholder.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Pregnancies

Besides, it’s entirely possible that Paris Hilton isn’t pregnant at all. It wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day has been wrong about celebrity pregnancies. Earlier this year, the publication insisted that Taylor Swift was also trying to hide her baby bump. Of course, there was no truth to that report. The tabloid also claimed that Heidi Klum was pregnant with a “miracle baby.” As it turned out, her stomach was just a bit bloated after a big meal, and there was no baby.

The magazine also went after Alicia Silverstone, insisting she was pregnant with her second child. She remains a mother of only one. And finally, the tabloid can’t seem to leave Jennifer Lawrence alone with all the baby rumors. It’s possible Paris Hilton is pregnant, but it’s painfully obvious that Woman’s Day can’t be trusted when it comes to baby rumors.

More News From Gossip Cop

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott Over Per Report

Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?

Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While