Paris Hilton Engaged? Truth About Heiress’ Love Life

Hilton And Justin Theroux ‘Closer Than Ever’?

Theroux and Hilton have been friends for years after meeting on the set of The Leftovers. When Theroux posted a photo of Hilton on his Instagram, New Idea coyly reported that the two were closer than ever. The Mulholland Drive star “wants to write a script based on her” life, and “is still in shock that he’s met his intellectual equal.” Gossip Cop pointed out that the photo was a year old when Theroux posted it, so there was nothing new or romantic about it. Hilton was already dating Reum at the time, so this was just one of many bogus stories New Idea has published.