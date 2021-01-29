Paris Hilton Engaged? Truth About Heiress’ Love Life

Paris Hilton became one of the biggest reality stars in the world, a recording artist, and published author all before turning 25. Nowadays, the heiress is still in tabloids over rumors about her romantic life. She has been dating businessman Carter Reum for over a year now, but the tabloids still love to make up wild stories about her.
While the two are clearly very close, they are not engaged. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Hilton.
Back in September 2019, OK! Claim Hilton was turning to her close-friend Kim Kardashian for advice after “striking out in the romance department.” Hilton typically goes for “men who are extremely handsome or wealthy,” but inevitably “the guy doesn't measure up, and she dumps him!" Kardashian is encouraging Hilton to lower the bar if she’s going to find “her Prince Charming.’ Gossip Cop approached a rep for Kardashian and we were assured this story is not true. Kardashian and Hilton are still close friends, but Hilton was enjoying the single life at the time. It was completely made-up.
Theroux and Hilton have been friends for years after meeting on the set of The Leftovers. When Theroux posted a photo of Hilton on his Instagram, New Idea coyly reported that the two were closer than ever. The Mulholland Drive star “wants to write a script based on her” life, and “is still in shock that he’s met his intellectual equal.” Gossip Cop pointed out that the photo was a year old when Theroux posted it, so there was nothing new or romantic about it. Hilton was already dating Reum at the time, so this was just one of many bogus stories New Idea has published.
Just last week New Idea was at it again in its story claiming Reum has proposed to Hilton aboard his luxury yacht. This would be Hilton’s third engagement, and an alleged insider said “Carter is probably the one to actually get Paris to say those vows. All her family agrees that he’s perfect.” Hilton is extremely active on Instagram, so it doesn’t seem like she would keep an engagement to her beloved boyfriend under wraps. Gossip Cop busted the story because no wedding ring appeared on her feed.
Hilton is not engaged, but she is trying to have a baby. She and Reum are pursuing IVF because it’s “the only way” Hilton can be sure she has “twins that are a boy and a girl.” Kardashian told Hilton about it and even introduced Hilton to her doctor. In its story about this process, People consistently refers to Reum as her boyfriend, confirming Gossip Cop's previous reporting.
