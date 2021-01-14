Paris Hilton Engaged To Boyfriend Carter Reum?

Is Paris Hilton engaged? One tabloid asserts that the heiress and socialite just might be. Gossip Cop, however, is taking a closer look at the rumor. Here’s what we uncovered.
According to New Idea, Paris Hilton allegedly got engaged to her boyfriend, venture capitalist Carter Reum, on a luxury yacht holiday. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, have known each other for over 15 years. The tabloid notes how Hilton shared her love for the entrepreneur on her Instagram page, adding it has been a “long road” for the reality star, who was previously engaged to Jason Shaw and Chris Zylka.
An insider tells the magazine, “Carter is probably the one to actually get Paris to say those vows. All her family agrees that he’s perfect.”
Gossip Cop would agree that Paris Hilton seems very happy with Carter Reum, but the two aren’t engaged. There haven’t been any other reputable outlets confirming this rumor. When Hilton spoke about her Reum four months ago to People, the outlet referred to the businessman as her boyfriend. The former reality revealed the pair started dating after spending Thanksgiving with Reum’s family.
After my last breakup, I thought I was going to be alone forever. I was like, I give up. I'll just focus on myself. I don't need anyone. So to have actually fallen in love, I just feel so grateful.
Last month, Hilton shared pictures of herself with Reum, and there was no mention of an engagement in her caption nor was there a ring on Hilton's finger.
Simply put, Hilton isn’t engaged — at least, not right now. Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by this misleading report from New Idea, since we’ve corrected the tabloid before.
Two months ago, the same tabloid asserted that Paris Hilton and Justin Theroux were closer than they appeared. The story came out after Theroux posted a sexy photo of the reality star on his Instagram page. The publication alleged that Hilton and Theroux “stayed in touch” over the years and were now “closer than ever.” Gossip Cop busted the account by clarifying the photo the actor shared wasn’t remotely new, plus Hilton was and is in a relationship with Reum.
Two years ago, we busted another a from RadarOnline that implied that Hilton begged Kris Jenner for a contract to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous story. Why would Paris Hilton, who built a billion-dollar empire, ask for a job? Clearly, the tabloids have no insight into the socialite's life.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Reba McEntire Angry With Boyfriend Rex Linn's Eating Habits?
Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones
Blake Shelton 'Freaks' Over Gwen Stefani 'Chases Another Guy'?
Meghan Markle In A ‘Fury’ Over Princess Diana’s Secret Tapes?
Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey's Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan