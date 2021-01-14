Paris Hilton Engaged To Boyfriend Carter Reum?

The Tabloids Continue To Complicate Paris' Simple Life

Two months ago, the same tabloid asserted that Paris Hilton and Justin Theroux were closer than they appeared. The story came out after Theroux posted a sexy photo of the reality star on his Instagram page. The publication alleged that Hilton and Theroux “stayed in touch” over the years and were now “closer than ever.” Gossip Cop busted the account by clarifying the photo the actor shared wasn’t remotely new, plus Hilton was and is in a relationship with Reum.