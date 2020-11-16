Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie's Friendship: A Timeline

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one," Nicole told Andy Cohen on a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I haven’t spoken to her in a while technically, but, if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is someone that you don’t necessarily have to talk to you every day. It’s somebody that you can call when you need them, and they’re just going to be there. So, time as whether I’ve spoken to somebody is really… it doesn’t really matter in my opinion.”