Paramedics, Cops Called To Jojo Siwa’s Home After Man OD’s At Pride Party

Paramedics were called to former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa’s home after a man reportedly overdosed on drugs while attending the singer’s Pride-themed birthday party. Police were also on the scene after the OD was reported to the authorities. No other injuries were reported at the time.

Jojo Siwa’s birthday party, to celebrate the TikTok star turning 18 on May 19, took a turn for the worse. Siwa’s Instagram Stories gave fans a glimpse of the Pride-themed party, which was also attended by Siwa’s girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Rainbows were everywhere, of course, as were colorful and enormous balloon bouquets.

The Party Got Off To A Great Start

Mongeau documented some of the party on her Instagram Stories, which included a fully-stocked kitchen and bar for guests, as well as a hand-bedazzled rainbow piano, which someone eventually sat down and played. There was also a video of a cute, rainbow-dyed pooch with what appeared to be a silver horn attached to his head that could be seen wandering around.

Mongeau also got video of Siwa’s wall of hair bows as well as her wall of Jojo Siwa Barbie dolls. The YouTube star asked Siwa, “Jojo, are you joking?” Siwa then replied, “I’m jo-joking,” before breaking into giggles along with everyone else in the room, unable to stop themselves from laughing at the Nickelodeon star’s terrible pun. Siwa shared videos of herself throughout the day enjoying the amazing weather, great decorations, and the incredibly cool bounce house. The sweet festivities soon turned sour, however.

A Crisis In The Middle Of Jojo Siwa’s Pride Party

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that both cops and paramedics arrived at Siwa’s San Fernando Valley home shortly after 8pm after a report of a male suffering from an overdose came in. Sources from the party told the gossip site that the male in question showed up to the party already high and seemed to be in rough shape.

The police soon determined that no crime had been committed and the man was transported to the hospital. His identity has not been released, though sources said he was around 30-years-old and had taken too much LSD, a hallucinogenic drug. His current status is unknown, though we of course wish him a speedy recovery.

It’s unfortunate that this happened since Siwa was clearly looking forward to the party. This is the star’s first Pride Month since she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and revealed that she was dating Prew. A lot of effort was put into making this party perfect and this incident was likely incredibly scary for everyone involved. Thankfully help was able to get there quickly.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Kourtney Kardashian Told Kim Kardashian ‘You’re Dead To Me’ Over Relationship With Travis Barker



‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Humiliated’ And Crying Himself To Sleep Over ‘Bennifer’ Reunion?



Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert



Garth Brooks Headed For ‘Death Sentence’ After Constant Yo-Yo Dieting?



‘Noxious’ Ellen DeGeneres ‘Smells,’ ‘Eating Nonstop’ After Losing Show?