Pantsless Lady Gaga Gives Fans Stunning View Of Her Best Assets

Lady Gaga posted a series of sultry videos to her Instagram and it looks like the pop star forgot to pop on a pair of pants before she filmed the two, short videos. The “Applause” singer showed off miles of her curves while lounging on a grassy lawn and she might as well have been naked since there was very little fabric to hide her more private bits from view.

Lady Gaga Shows (Almost) Everything

One thing Lady Gaga is never shy about is showing off her toned figure. The pop icon has long been famous for her daring outfit choices both on the red carpet and in her larger than life music videos, but Gaga is no stranger to taking fashion risks while on her personal time as well. That’s certainly the case in one of Gaga’s latest Instagram posts.

In the short, looping videos, Gaga lays in a provocative position on a bright green lawn. Her legs are positioned perfectly to show off the fact that she’s not wearing pants, or possibly even underwear, though of course nothing that would get Gaga banned from Instagram is on display.

Despite the fact that she’s wearing a top, she might as well be wearing nothing at all for how much of her it covers up. With only the bottom half of her face visible, Gaga’s sensuous and expressive lips are on full display. She gives her followers a coy smile before popping out her shoulder a bit to show off her collarbone.

The low-cut, skin tight top with one strap suggestively lowered beneath her shoulder also gave followers a direct view of Gaga’s bosom, which was fair to bursting out of the tiny scrap of clothing. In the caption, Gaga merely added eight heart emojis. Each heart was a different color of the rainbow followed by a brown and black colored heart emoji. These hearts were seemingly in tribute to Pride Month.

The skimpy ensemble also showed off several of Lady Gaga’s tattoos. Like many other entertainers, including Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, Gaga has a number of tats and she’s never hesitated to show them off. The only times she was seen without her iconic ink was when she starred in A Star Is Born and when she accepted a Golden Globe in 2016 for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel. Grande, on the other hand, has seemingly removed a few of her many tattoos this year, with fans noting that her wedding photos didn’t contain the singer’s two butterfly tattoos. Here’s hoping that Gaga doesn’t follow Grande’s example.

