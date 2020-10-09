'Panicked' Ellen DeGeneres Selling Her Art Collection In Case She's Fired?

Following the serious allegations of presiding over a toxic workplace, Ellen DeGeneres is a hot topic in tabloids over the future of her talk show. One tabloid claims the writing is on the wall and DeGeneres, fearing cancellation, has started selling off her art collection to make some cash. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres is raising money “in case she gets the axe” by “off-loading $10 million worth of art.” She believes the cruelty stories surrounding her studios will destroy the show so “she needs to squirrel away emergency cash.” An insider tells the tabloid “she won’t have enough to fund her current lifestyle” without her talk show duties.
The art collection means a great deal to the talk show host, for “it kills her to have to sell her beloved collection.” The article concludes by saying DeGeneres’s public apology was one thing, “but she wouldn’t be ditching the art she’s spent years collecting” unless it meant she was “really worried about her job.”
The Enquirer will find innocuous stories and blow them up into scandals. Yes, the talk show host did recently sell off about $10 million worth of art, but buying and selling art is something DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi have done for years. The tabloid would have learned this when it did its research but purposefully did not say so. The article is bogus because selling these paintings is not an indication that DeGeneres is running from her show.
DeGeneres only recently returned after hiatus and has no plans on ending it anytime soon. It’s also worth noting that Forbes lists the talk show host as the twelfth highest-paid celebrity of 2020, so it’s pretty safe to say she has millions saved up in case her eight-figure paycheck ceased. The Ellen Show is not her only source of income either, as she continues to run her lifestyle brand, perform stand-up, and produce other TV shows.
Since her former employees blew the whistle on what was really happening backstage, DeGeneres has been directly in the crosshairs of the Enquirer. It called her paranoid and panicking in a story about cancellation fears. She apparently declared war on fake Hollywood friends, but many celebrities like Alec Baldwin and Katy Perry have publicly supported her despite the allegations.
This story is a lot like a story Gossip Cop busted one year ago about DeGeneres quitting her show due to paralyzing neck pain. She really did have a minor neck injury, but nothing serious enough to make her quit. DeGeneres really is selling art, but it’s not to pad out her savings account in case of cancellation.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.