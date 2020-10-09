'Panicked' Ellen DeGeneres Selling Her Art Collection In Case She's Fired?

She Is Selling Art, But She’s Done So For Years

The Enquirer will find innocuous stories and blow them up into scandals. Yes, the talk show host did recently sell off about $10 million worth of art, but buying and selling art is something DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi have done for years. The tabloid would have learned this when it did its research but purposefully did not say so. The article is bogus because selling these paintings is not an indication that DeGeneres is running from her show.