Pamela Anderson's Final Instagram Post Is A Throwback From Her Playboy Days

Pamela Anderson may have been unavoidable in her heyday, but it seems as though she's had enough of the spotlight — at least online. The legendary model shared what looks to be her final post on social media. Fittingly, it's a classic throwback to where she got her start, in the pages of Playboy.
With an older close-up of the star posing, she announced her reasons for leaving. "This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook," Anderson shared." I’ve never been interested in social media. And now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free." The actress thanks her fans for their love and support during her time on the sites, but she strongly urged them to reconsider what the platforms are doing and how they affect users' health.
She's far from the only star to protest the social media giants, but she seems to be the highest-profile user to publicly withdraw from the sites entirely this year. "Let's hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. That's what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain-" she wrote.
Anderson has spent her recent years advocating for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently imprisoned in Her Majesty's Prison Belmarsh in London. Although unsuccessful, Anderson even asked former President Donald Trump to pardon Assange with a letter. Her advocacy and star status, of course, led to a variety of rumors and gossip about her relationship with the controversial figure. Gossip Cop did our due diligence when it came to those stories, but with Anderson taking a step back from the public eye, perhaps we'll see better coverage of the model's advocacy.
