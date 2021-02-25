Pamela Anderson Still ‘Drunk Dialing’ Julian Assange?

Last year, one tabloid claimed Pamela Anderson had drunk dialed Julian Assange. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the bizarre tale. Here’s what we uncovered.

Pamela Anderson’s Drunken Pleas To Julian Assange

Last February, NW alleged Pamela Anderson was reaching out to Julian Assange amid her marriage problems with Jon Peters. It should be noted that Assange is currently imprisoned at HMP Belmarsh in the United Kingdom after being found guilty of breaching the Bail Act. Assange has been a controversial figure since 2010 after Sweden issued an international arrest for the journalist over abuse allegations.

The magazine, however, alleged the actress was in bad shape and was so “humiliated to have a fifth broken marriage and didn’t know what to do.” A sketchy source revealed that Assange was the one helping her through this ordeal which “hadn’t surprised anyone at all, but it was always an extremely unhealthy relationship.” Anderson, according to the sketchy insider, was “bombarding the controversial Aussie, 48, with a string of late-night drunken texts, calls, and emails.”

The Truth Behind Pamela Anderson’s Friendship With Julia Assange

Gossip Cop clarified the peculiar report at the time and Pamela Anderson has indeed been long been an advocate of Julian Assange. In 2016, the Baywatch star had petitioned for Assange to be pardoned by Donald Trump. The actress, who has also called Assange a hero has even visited the WikiLeaks creator in jail. This year, Anderson expressed her disappointment in Assange’s extradition request being denied.

A

special sunrise

for my dear friend #JulianAssange – (not to be extradited) stay tuned, the fight is not over –

but,

a hopeful moment 🐬

to breathe in-

I can only imagine Julian

(in court, still in that mask), taking that breath.. #humanrights #freespeech#pardonassange pic.twitter.com/hngxb4rZOB — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) January 4, 2021

Gossip Cop explained that while it could have been a possibility that the actress was still contacting Assange, the idea she was sending him “drunk texts and calls” whenever she wanted was absurd. The convicted offender is being held in a Category A prison, which is heavily guarded with the highest security. We highly doubted Assange was able to have access to have a cellphone.

As for Anderson’s marriage to Jon Peters. The pair officially separated in early 2020 after revealing they we never legally married. The actress has since moved on and wed her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst.

The Tabloids Have Tried To Dupe Readers Before

This also wasn’t the first misleading report we’ve corrected about Anderson. In 2019, the National Enquirer alleged the actress was possibly pregnant with either Assange’s or Adil Rami’s child. Gossip Cop checked with mutual friends of ours and Anderson’s for clarification on the matter. We were told by our trusted informant that there was absolutely no truth to the story. Gossip Cop learned a long time ago to never just rely on the words of untraceable insiders when it comes to these ridiculous stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Princess Eugenie ‘Stung’ By Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Announcement?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury

YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case