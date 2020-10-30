Pam From 'The Office' Has A TikTok Look-A-Like

The Office may have ended in 2013, but thanks to the magic of syndication (and Netflix), the show's characters are still recognizable to anyone with a TV set. This might explain why TikTok users are currently going nuts for a Jenna Fischer-as-Pam Beesly look-alike.
According to BuzzFeed, user @livvy.lady is college senior Liv Arentsen. She tells the outlet that her sister recently coaxed her into curling her hair, and ever since then she's been killing it on the social media app, wearing Pam's outfits and lip-syncing lines from the show.
"I asked one of my roommates to borrow her curling wand, and next thing I knew, I had over 6 million views and 1.3 million likes on a video of me transforming into Pam," said Arentsen. "I went from having around 300 followers to tens of thousands overnight."
"People started comparing me to Pam on TikTok in early October," she adds. "I had never been told I looked like her before…online or in real life."
The resemblance is uncanny. However, Arentsen doesn't want to be pigeonholed into doing impressions—there's also plenty of TikTok dances on her account to keep viewers entertained. We also like that she's using her newfound fame as "TikTok Pam" to bring attention to issues that are important to her, like Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
No word on what Jenna Fischer thinks of her viral doppelganger, but we suspect she'd be thrilled—as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Perhaps the two ladies can get together on an episode of Office Ladies, the podcast Fischer co-hosts with fellow castmate—and gameshow partner-in-crime—Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin on the show). At the very least, it would confirm to the public that they are separate individuals and that this isn't some wild Halloween prank.