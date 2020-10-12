'Pals' Fear Ellen DeGenres' Scandals Will Spark Relapse For Portia de Rossi?

DeGeneres has experienced a slew of bad press this year, beginning with a viral Twitter thread that called for, and allegedly received, stories about DeGeneres being mean. That in turn led to more reports of not-so-nice behavior behind the scenes at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including incidents of sexual harassment and racist micro-aggressions. To be clear, DeGeneres herself was not listed as a participant in any of these behaviors, though she did take responsibility for the wrongs committed since the show does bear her name.