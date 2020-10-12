'Pals' Fear Ellen DeGenres' Scandals Will Spark Relapse For Portia de Rossi?

Are “pals” of Portia de Rossi worried that Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace scandals could spark a “relapse?” One tabloid reported that some believed the Arrested Development actress would begin to engage in “self-destructive behaviors” once again. Gossip Cop investigated the matter and came to a far different conclusion.
All of the talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’s scandals are having an impact on wife Portia de Rossi, the National Enquirer reported, and “pals” of the Rossi now supposedly fear that the actress might relapse as a result. The tabloid purported that the “white-hot spotlight” on “scandal-scarred” DeGeneres might prove to be too much to bear for her “addiction-challenged wife.”
DeGeneres has experienced a slew of bad press this year, beginning with a viral Twitter thread that called for, and allegedly received, stories about DeGeneres being mean. That in turn led to more reports of not-so-nice behavior behind the scenes at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including incidents of sexual harassment and racist micro-aggressions. To be clear, DeGeneres herself was not listed as a participant in any of these behaviors, though she did take responsibility for the wrongs committed since the show does bear her name.
Still, the outlet went on to claim that DeGeneres had a “lack of support from many of her celebrity pals.” A source for the outlet added, “For Portia, this is a recipe for disaster!” In a move many would find ill-advised, the tabloid consulted with a doctor, who has never treated, or likely even met, de Rossi, who exclaimed,
A collapse can be just around the corner!
In a sordid fashion, the tabloid describes de Rossi’s previous experience with eating disorders, as well as the actress’ 2014 stay in rehab. The source ominously concluded,
Portia has managed to keep it together for six years, but this could push her over the edge!
What a crock of nonsense. This was just a shameful, underhanded way for the tabloid to discuss de Rossi’s past in a scandalous fashion. For years, this tabloid has reported false story after false story about de Rossi’s personal life, particularly her marriage to DeGeneres. Each report has thoroughly debunked, and this one is no different.
The Enquirer has a habit of picking on DeGeneres in particular. Gossip Cop recently busted the tabloid for claiming the comedian was selling her art collection out of panic in case she was fired. That was utterly laughable. According to that same outlet, DeGeneres’ career was supposedly being threatened by a neck injury. That claim, Gossip Cop discovered, was also false. The tabloid simply has no insight into either de Rossi or DeGeneres’ life, despite its insistence otherwise.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.