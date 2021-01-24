Palace Worried Meghan Markle Writing A Tell-All Book?

If there are two things tabloids love, it’s royal family drama and tell-all memoirs. One story combines the two and says Meghan Markle may be working on a tell-all, much to her in-law’s chagrin. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Markle is “planning to start a writing career” which is “setting off alarm bells at Kensington Palace.” The Duchess of Sussex is “reportedly trying to secure legal rights to write ‘fiction and non-fiction books on a variety of topics.’” An insider said, “it’s widely believed she’ll pen a thinly veiled tell-all about her feuds with the royal family.”
The tabloid believes this will take the form of historical fiction. The insider said, “she’ll share her perspective through innuendo and the eyes of a fictional character who’d bear a lot of her traits.” The article concludes by saying this “must be giving the royals indigestion.”
This tabloid can’t seem to make up its mind on if Markle is writing a tell-all or a novel. It describes three different projects in the span of two sentences. If A source actually knew what Markle would be writing, then the tabloid would gladly get as specific as possible.
This is just one of the many Markle tell-all stories Gossip Cop has seen promised from the tabloid. The National Enquirer claimed Markle was demanding $90 million in hush money under threat of a tell-all, and later said the Sussexes would use secret footage for a tell-all documentary. Just last week New Idea said Prince Harry was writing a tell-all about Princess Diana. None of these stories contained any hard evidence, so we busted each and every one of them for being at best speculation and at worst outright false.
This is the same tabloid that claimed Prince Harry and Markle got engaged months before they actually did. Gossip Cop busted its story about the Sussexes moving from LA to New York, for the couple is still LA-based to this day. It’s safe to say this tabloid doesn’t have any real insight into the Sussexes.
This isn’t even the first royal tell-all this tabloid has promised. Back in August, it reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton were planning a tell-all interview. Nothing ever came of that story, just like the promised tell-alls from Dolly Parton, Jennifer Aniston, and Kelly Ripa. The "tell-all" is one of OK!’s favorite tropes and is ironically a great sign that no tell-all is actually in the works. Since this is a pervasive story that never leads anywhere, Gossip Cop can confidently call it false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
