Padma Lakshmi Looks A Little Chilly In Sexy Swimsuit Throwback: See The Pic Here

At 50, author, TV host, and model, Padma Lakshmi remains as stunning and talented as ever. When she’s not busy hosting Top Chef on Bravo or her new show on Hulu, Taste The Nation, Lakshmi can be found soaking up the rays like in her latest Instagram post.

Gorgeous And Talented

By the looks of this gorgeous pic, Lakshmi could easily put “influencer” in her resume as well, because this model is serving looks. In a post captioned #tbt, Lakshmi shared a stylish shot of her basking in a pool.

It’s a glossy, artful picture that boasts magazine cover quality and Lakshmi absolutely owns it. Lakshmi’s warm complexion glows in the sunlight while the turquoise water shimmers behind her. Her face and pose is poised but relaxed; truly model-worthy work here.

The star wears a strappy, black and white, one-piece that really accentuates her figure while still suggesting an air of high fashion. She bats her eyes moodily with a pouty lip to tie the shot together. One thing we like about Lakshmi is her sense of stylistic balance. Sexy yet sophisticated.

Renaissance Woman

As always, fans ate up the beautiful shot, showering Lakshmi with emojis and compliments. On top of being a host on multiple TV shows, a mother, political activist, and writer, we’re honestly amazed at Lakshmi’s ability to juggle it all and still look so fabulous.

Lakshmi first started hosting Top Chef in 2006 and even received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009. Since then she’s witnessed plenty of great culinary artists come through the show and recognize talent when she sees it.

The three cookbooks she’s authored can also attest to her prowess as well. But even with all the accolades under her belt, it’s still amazing to see Lakshmi pull off such a photo so effortlessly. Bright and beautiful!

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach ‘Smashing The Scales At 230 Pounds’?



Paula Abdul Goes ‘Overboard’ On Plastic Surgery, ‘Blown Up’ Face Scaring Co-Stars?



‘Wilting’ Whoopi Goldberg Struggling With ‘Ill Health’ And Lung Problems?



James Brolin Upset With Barbra Steisand Over Her Refusal To Socialize Post-Pandemic?



Royal Family ‘Gobsmacked’ After Meghan Markle Told Queen Elizabeth ‘You’ll Never See Archie Again’?