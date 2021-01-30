What Happened Pablo Escobar's Wife? Inside The Crazy Life Of Victoria Eugenia Henao

Who Was Pablo Escobar’s Wife?

Maria Victoria Henao met Pablo Escobar when she was 12 years old and married him when she was just 15. Though he was 11 years her senior, she says she was smitten by the criminal mastermind.

“I met Pablo when I was just 12 years old and he was 23,” Henao wrote in her memoir, Mrs. Escobar: My Life with Pablo. “He was the first and only love of my life. I married him in the church, believing that marriage vows are to be honored. I was raised in a male chauvinist culture in which women were taught to follow their husbands without questioning. I grew up being molded by Pablo to be his wife and the mother of his children, not to ask questions or challenge his choices, to look the other way.”