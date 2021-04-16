Ozzy Osbourne Close To ‘The Grave,’ Chevy Chase’s Parkinson’s Diagnosis, And This Week’s Gossip

From tragic losses to inevitable splits, there’s been no shortage of celebrity gossip this week. Is Ozzy Osbourne close to death? Did Gwen Stefani get fired from The Voice? Here’s what you might’ve missed.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Chevy Chase Only Has Six Months To Live Due To Parkinson’s Disease

According to this story, Chevy Chase’s friends are terrified that the actor is on a downward trend when it comes to his health, and sources say that his prognosis isn’t good. “If he continues at this rate, his friends are afraid he may not have more than six months to live!” an insider reveals. Here’s what we found when we checked in on the comedy legend.

(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Gwen Stefani Fired By ‘The Voice’

A behind-the-scenes source says that Gwen Stefani was shocked by the news that Ariana Grande would be taking her old seat on The Voice. The insider says that Stefani “had her heart set on returning. In fact, she was expecting it!” This is what we found when we investigated the claim.

(Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock.com)

Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry may be a combat veteran, but he’ll be one of the few men at his grandfather’s funeral who won’t salute the casket, nor will he be wearing a formal military outfit. Here’s why Prince Harry will look a little different during the ceremony.

(Marko Zamrznuti tonovi/Shutterstock.com)

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

Ozzy Osbourne had to delay, and then effectively cancel, his last tour to get treatment for a number of health complications. Although he’s planning to resume touring once the pandemic is over, insiders say that he’ll likely die before finishing the tour. We looked into the rumors, as well as the rocker’s health, here.

(Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com)

Barack Obama Refusing To Pay For Malia’s Wedding To Rory Farquharson?

According to this story, Barack is not a fan of his daughter’s choice for a partner. “Barack has confronted his daughter and told her in no uncertain terms he’s not paying for the wedding!” a source reveals. “Judging by his reaction, he may not even walk her down the aisle.” We investigated the rumor here.