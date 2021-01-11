Everything We Know About Ozzy Osbourne's Children

What's it like to grow up with the Prince of Darkness as your dad? There are only a handful of people on the planet who can tell you. While MTV's hit reality show The Osbournes gave us a peek into the lives of Ozzy Osbourne's two youngest kids, Jack and Kelly, the rock star is actually a father of six. Upon learning this, we couldn't help but wonder if Ozzy's lesser-known progeny had the same offbeat and comical upbringings as their more high-profile siblings. For those fans who are equally curious, we got the scoop on all of Ozzy Osbourne's children.
Ozzy Osbourne is the former frontman of the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. The group rose to fame in the 1970s, but after Ozzy was fired in 1979 for substance abuse problems, he went on to become a multi-Platinum solo artist. Osbourne's reputation and a storied career earned him two popular nicknames: the Prince of Darkness and the Godfather of Metal.
Ozzy eventually reunited with Black Sabbath until they disbanded in 2017. However, younger audiences know him better as a reality TV personality. From 2002 to 2005, and his family starred in MTV's The Osbournes. The series documented the unconventional life of Ozzy, his wife and manager Sharon, and their two youngest children, Jack and Kelly. In 2002, it was the highest-rated show in MTV's 21-year history.
It was also a springboard for bigger opportunities. In 2003, Sharon hosted her own syndicated talk show The Sharon Osbourne Show. She also served as a judge on The X Factor and America's Got Talent. Sharon, who was never one to hold back, kept viewers glued to the screen. You never knew if she'd spew vitriol or show a rare soft side.
Currently, she's is a co-host on CBS's The Talk. She's also the author of multiple books. Her 2005 autobiography Extreme has sold more than 2 million copies. For someone who's been married to Ozzy for 38 years, we imagine she has no shortage of juicy stories to tell.
Anyone who tuned into The Osbournes is familiar with Ozzy and Sharon's two youngest children, Jack and Kelly.
Jack, 35, is their youngest. While he was depicted as a rebel on the show, things were even more troubling behind the scenes. From the time he was a young teen, Jack struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. In 2003, he was admitted to a psychiatric ward for his OxyContin addiction; following a suicide attempt he began a path to recovery at a Malibu rehab center. He is reportedly approaching his 18th year of recovery.
Jack married actress Lisa Stelly in 2012. The couple has three daughters—Pearl, Andy, and Minnie—but officially divorced in 2019.
2012 was also the year that Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Despite the condition, he's been keeping busy with his show business career. From 2005 to 2009, he starred in his own British TV series Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie. And from 2016 to 2018, he co-starred with Ozzy on the reality show Ozzy & Jack's World Detour. The first two seasons saw the father-and-son duo explore various historical sites in the U.S. and abroad. His sister Kelly joins in the third season for a very Osbourne cross-country road trip.
But Kelly doesn't need to depend on her little brother or father for fame. The 36-year-old has had a full plate from the minute she appeared on The Osbournes. In 2002 she released her own album, Shut Up. Her short singing career was a modest success that leaned on covers of popular songs (Madonna's "Papa Don't Preach" and Black Sabbath's "Changes").
Unfortunately, Kelly also shared her brother's penchant for illicit substances. From 2004 to 2009, she entered three separate rehab facilities for an addiction to painkillers. She relapsed again in 2017 but works hard at maintaining her sobriety.
Through it all, Kelly has continued to work as a media personality. She'd had multiple TV gigs, such as co-hosting I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and serving as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and Project Runway.
Appearances on unscripted shows are her niche. In 2009, she competed on Dancing With The Stars. And from 2010 to 2015, she served as a savage critic on E!s Fashion Police. More recently, she surprised audiences as a performer on The Masked Singer and helped ring in the New Year as a correspondent on FOX.
With Jack and Kelly having so much exposure in the press, very few people know that they share another sibling. Aimee Osbourne, 37, is the eldest child of Ozzy and Sharon. In a 2018 episode of The Talk, Sharon revealed the backstory on why the public rarely saw her daughter.
"I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," said Sharon. "She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea—it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."
Amy may have shunned reality TV, but she still followed in her family's footsteps. In 2003, she starred in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights. She also releases music under the name ARO (her initials, but pronounced "arrow"). The video for her first single, 2015's "Raining Gold," attracted over 2 million views on YouTube. And in 2020, she released her first studio album, Vacare Adamaré.
"A lot of people have come up to me at different times and been like, 'Oh, you’re nice. I thought you must’ve been, like, a hermit or, like, something is wrong with you,'" Aimee told Rolling Stone. "I’m like, 'No, well, maybe, but it’s not that bad.' It’s nice to feel like I’m not always being given side eyes like, 'There’s the hidden one that doesn’t like to talk to anyone.'"
If you didn't know about Aimee, chances are you don't know about Ozzy's other three children. Prior to Sharon, the heavy metal god was married To Thelma Riley, a woman he met at a Birmingham night club. Ozzy referred to the union in his memoir I Am Ozzy as "a terrible mistake." Nonetheless, he gained three children out of it.
For starters, he adopted Elliott Kingsley, Thelma's son from a previous relationship. Not much is known about him except that he is currently working as a stage actor in England.
Ozzy also had a biological daughter and son, Jessica and Louis John. Jessica is the only biological child of Ozzy's to have never appeared on The Osbournes. She prefers to stay out of the limelight and reportedly isn't interested in having a relationship with Sharon and her half-siblings.
Louis, born in 1975, found success as a DJ and started his own record label. In 2003 he married Louise Lennon, an actress and former personal assistant to Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Neither of Ozzy's first two children has fond memories of their father. Both blame his substance abuse for their dysfunctional childhoods.
"I don't remember being put to bed or bathed or that kind of thing by dad," Jessica recalled in the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne. "I wouldn't say he was there for us, no."
"When he was around and he was pissed, he was a great father. But, you know, that was kind of seldom, really," Louis said in the documentary. "I just have a lot of memories of him being drunk. Just random [expletive], like driving cars across fields and crashing them in the middle of the night and stuff like that. It's just not good for family life."
It's a shame that his family had to suffer as a result of his personal struggles. But perhaps there is an opportunity for redemption. According to a 2020 Rolling Stone article, Ozzy has been sober for seven years. We're rooting for him—as well as Jack and Kelly—to stay clean.