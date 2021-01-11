Everything We Know About Ozzy Osbourne's Children

What's it like to grow up with the Prince of Darkness as your dad? There are only a handful of people on the planet who can tell you. While MTV's hit reality show The Osbournes gave us a peek into the lives of Ozzy Osbourne's two youngest kids, Jack and Kelly, the rock star is actually a father of six. Upon learning this, we couldn't help but wonder if Ozzy's lesser-known progeny had the same offbeat and comical upbringings as their more high-profile siblings. For those fans who are equally curious, we got the scoop on all of Ozzy Osbourne's children.