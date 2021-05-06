Does Owen Wilson Have A Wife? The Truth About His Love Life

From his breakthrough role in Wes Anderson’s first feature film, Bottle Rocket, to his hilarious turns in mainstream comedies like Meet the Parents, Wedding Crashers, and Night at the Museum, Owen Wilson has had a long and successful acting career. He’s also had a healthy love life, including many famous ex-girlfriends. But has the 52-year-old actor finally settled down? And if so, who is Owen Wilson’s wife? Here’s a close look at his current marital status and the notable women he’s dated.

Is Owen Wilson Married?

Owen Wilson is not currently hitched and has never been married. But he has had many serious relationships over the years. Three of those relationships produced children. However, he reportedly refuses to see one of them (more on that in a minute!).

With his sharp wit and charming good looks, it’s no surprise that Wilson has a long list of former flames. The Rushmore star has been linked to many well-known actresses over the years, including Gina Gershon and Demi Moore. We’re going to take a look at his most notable and public relationships.

Sheryl Crow

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Owen Wilson starting dating singer Sheryl Crow in 1999 after meeting her on the set of the movie The Minus Man, which featured the musician in her first acting role. The romance lasted for two years.

Crow even dedicated the song “Safe and Sound” to Wilson, which appeared on her 2002 album, C’mon, C’mon. The lyrics tell the story: “I don’t blame you for quitting/I know you really try/If only you could hang on through the night/’Cause I don’t want to be lonely/I don’t want to be scared/And all our friends are waiting there.”

Sonja Morgan

(Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com)

Wilson dated The Real Housewives of New York cast member Sonja Morgan for a brief period of time, though it’s not clear exactly when. The 57-year-old reality star spilled the tea in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying: “Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him. I go, ‘Oh! I dated him, too!’ Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago.”

Kate Hudson

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact timeline of Owen Wilson’s relationship with Kate Hudson, but we know they became tight in 2006 while making the movie You, Me and Dupree. Hudson was still married to her then-husband, rocker Chris Robinson, at the time and wasn’t officially linked to Wilson until the fall of 2006.

But in June of 2007, People magazine announced their breakup. And a few months after that, Wilson landed in the hospital after a suicide attempt. Reps for both actors denied there was a connection, and Hudson offered her full love and support of her ex after the incident. “Owen is such a lovely person, and I love him dearly,” she said in a 2007 interview with Vogue (as reported by MTV.com). “And I wish him beautiful things — health and everything that he desires in life.”

Jade Duell

Wilson met Jade Duell, an air marshal, on a flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. in 2010. They dated for a year before welcoming their first child, Robert Ford Wilson, into the world in January of 2011. While the Little Fockers star was thrilled with the arrival of his baby boy, he and Duell split just five months after his birth. Reportedly, the breakup resulted from Wilson’s inability to fully commit to the relationship and his new role as dad.

“Owen wanted the freedom to do what he wanted with his friends, both male and female, while remaining a family unit with Jade and the baby,” a source reportedly said in June of 2011. “But Jade wasn’t willing to go along with that, so Owen decided to end things with her instead of cheating behind her back.”

Regardless of the split, Wilson discovered he loved being a parent. “[Babies are] so fragile, but then when it is your own, all of a sudden you feel a lot more confident,” he told Cosmopolitan in 2011. “You really do have this bond, this real connection with this thing that a month ago wasn’t even here. It is strange… Their cries are like beautiful music.”

Caroline Lindqvist

In 2014, fitness instructor Caroline Lindqvist gave birth to Wilson’s second child, a son named Finn. The pregnancy caused a bit of a stir, as Lindqvist was married (but separated from her husband) at the time. The announcement also raised eyebrows because Wilson and Lindqvist, who had been friends for more than a decade, were not officially dating. In a 2013 Us Weekly piece, a source explained: “Owen is very involved with the pregnancy. He isn’t in a relationship with Caroline, nor do they plan to be in one, but he is very supportive of everything. They see each other and talk often about what they want for the child. Owen is very open-minded about everything and has told Caroline he will do whatever he can.”

Despite the untraditional relationship, Lindqvist and Wilson seem to co-parent well, and it’s clear Wilson is a devoted dad to both of his sons.

Varunie Vongsvirates

Unfortunately, Wilson’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates does not appear to be as friendly. The pair dated casually for five years, and in 2018, Vongsvirates gave birth to his third child, a daughter named Lyla.

According to Vongsvirates, Wilson demanded a DNA test when she told him about the pregnancy. The test proved that the child was his. While the Father Figures actor reportedly pays $25,000 a month in child support, Vongsvirates says he’s not involved in his young daughter’s life.

“Owen has never met Lyla. Never,” she told the Daily Mail in 2018. “Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Is Owen Wilson Dating Anyone In 2021?

Vongsvirates is Wilson’s last known girlfriend. Currently, it appears as though the I Spy star is single, but sources say he’s open to becoming involved in another relationship. “Owen would like another chance at romance — one that would go the distance — and he’s hopeful the right woman will come along,” an “insider” told OK! earlier this year. “But until she does, he’s totally content being a single dad.”