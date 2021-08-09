‘Overworked’ Zac Efron’s Friends Panicked About His Health?

Gossip Cop

Tom Cruise smiling in a black suit holding a microphone Celebrities Tom Cruise’s Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It’s Intense

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it’s his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he’s managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise’s […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sarah Jessica Parker in a black outfit with Matthew Broderick in a navy suit Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story. Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Beach Bust-Up’ According to Woman’s Day, the filming of And Just Like […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tim McGraw smiling in a suit and cowboy hat with Faith Hill in a black dress News Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Here’s Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner’s hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details. Coming Soon To Paramount+ Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tom Selleck in a navy suit Celebrities Tom Selleck’s ‘Failing Eyesight’ Has Friends Worried About His Future?

Is Tom Selleck going blind? One tabloid insists the Blue Bloods star is “desperate” to hold on to his “failing eyesight.” Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dark Days’ Ahead For Tom Selleck? This week, the National Enquirer reports “aging TV tough guy” Tom Selleck’s eyesight may be failing him. The tabloid notes that the actor was spotted […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

‘Overworked’ Zac Efron’s Friends Panicked About His Health?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, August 9, 2021
Zac Efron in a black suit
(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Is Zac Efron putting his health in jeopardy by taking on too many projects? One tabloid insists the Baywatch star is risking his sobriety by overbooking himself. Gossip Cop investigates.

Zac Efron ‘Spread Too Thin’?

A recent edition of Us Weekly reports Zac Efron is having no problem finding work, but those close to him fear his busy schedule could have a negative effect on his health. An inside source dishes to the tabloid, “Zac just wrapped the Firestarter remake and only has a short break before heading to Thailand for another film,” adding, “His friends are worried about all the bad influences that will be around him there.”

But the outlet notes that Efron isn’t taking a real break any time soon. “He then only has a few weeks off before he starts shooting the Three Men and a Baby reboot.” Of course, the magazine informs readers that Efron has been vocal about his previous struggle with addiction and how the star is to celebrate seven years sober this year. “It was an overwhelming amount of pressure,” said Efron about his journey to sobriety, “It’s a lot to handle.”

Zac Efron Risking Relapse By Working Too Hard?

Does this tabloid realize Efron has a whole Netflix show about healthy living? We’re sure the actor has picked up a thing or two about handling stress. Besides, Efron is a professional. Since the star is worth a reported $25 million, we doubt he’s taking on these projects because he’s desperate for money. It’s far more likely that Efron is taking on these projects because they interest him and he’s passionate about them. We’re sure these acting gigs aren’t too much for the Efron to handle.

Furthermore, we seriously doubt the tabloid is talking to anyone truly close to Efron. It’s highly offensive to speculate about his sobriety, especially given his previous addiction struggles. The truth is that the magazine made up a story about how Efron is dangerously close to relapse because it wanted to sell magazines and nothing more. This article is nothing short of shameful.

Other Bogus Stories From This Tabloid

Us Weekly is simply not a reliable source. This is the same magazine that keeps peddling the conspiracy theory that somehow Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are secretly dating. Last year, the outlet also claimed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were having twins. And recently, the tabloid reported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were getting married. Obviously readers should be wary of anything the magazine reports.

