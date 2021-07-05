Overwhelmed’ Reese Witherspoon ‘Gearing Up For A Split’ From Husband?

Did Reese Witherspoon split up with her husband Jim Toth? 365 days ago a story made the rounds that there was a “serious strain” on the marriage, and a divorce could be in the cards. Gossip Cop debunked the story then, but we’re looking back one year later to see how things shook out.

Buckling Under Pressure

According to Star, Witherspoon and Toth were at their wit’s end. Witherspoon had recently opened up about the pressures of parenting and her career, telling CBS “sometimes I’m totally overwhelmed.” A source said “there’s a real imbalance of power that’s been building up,” and people were worried that the two may “never be on the same page.

Gossip Cop pointed out at the time that the Witherspoon quotation had been pulled out of context. She was asked about her ever-booming career and said it can get “overwhelming,” but it was not a slam on Toth. Witherspoon and Toth lead a largely private and drama-free marriage, so we debunked this story as nothing more than rumormongering.

Did They Get Divorced?

Nope! Witherspoon and Toth were not hanging on a razor’s edge as Star claimed, for they’re still happily married. The Election star recently made a Father’s Day post directed at her husband. The two are celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, which is a testament to their compatibility.

This was hardly the final story attacking the couple. Tabloids can’t get over the fact that Witherspoon is more famous than Toth, and frequently uses success and fame as a reason for them to break up. If Toth was really as jealous as tabloids say, then the marriage could never have lasted this long.

Other Tall Tales

Star has continued its campaign against Witherspoon’s happiness in the months since. In February, it claimed the two were “headed for divorce.” Once again, Toth was jealous of his wife’s success, and once again Gossip Cop debunked the story. This tabloid also claimed the death of Quibi would be the death of the marriage, yet they’re still together.

Most recently, this outlet claimed Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were feuding on the set of The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show is coming back for a second season, which alone should prove there’s no tension between its leads. Aniston and Witherspoon have been friends for decades, so this narrative is just absurd.

It’s obvious at this point that Star has no insight into Witherspoon’s life whatsoever. She and Toth are still happily married, so this report of divorce-prep was right to be busted.

