‘Overwhelmed’ Prince Harry Struggling With First ‘9-5 Office’ Job?

Is Prince Harry struggling to adjust to his new life as a non-royal? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Prince Harry Biting Off More Than He Can Chew?

According to a recent edition of Life & Style, Prince Harry may be feeling overwhelmed as he takes on project after project. Not long ago, it was announced that Prince Harry had taken on the role of Chief Impact Officer at the company BetterUp, but that isn’t all the duke has in store. He and his wife Meghan Markle have also signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, and Harry is in the process of developing a documentary about the Invictus Games Foundation. To make his plate even fuller, Harry has also been appointed as a commissioner at the nonprofit Aspen Institute.

“It’s all rather overwhelming for him. Harry gets flustered about the smallest of things, so it’s hard to imagine him successfully multitasking with all of these jobs. He’s also just not the sharpest tool in the shed,” an inside source spills to the tabloid. The magazine goes to on explain that royal life has left Harry out of touch and unprepared for the real world.

Prince Harry Out Of Touch?

Despite his ten years of service in the army, “until recently, he had never even heard of a 401(k),” says the source. “He finds the numbers on his pay slip super confusing.” Harry’s new schedule was also giving him some trouble, the insider explains, “Harry is definitely not a 9-to-5 office desk kind of guy. So far, one of the things he likes is that the hours are flexible with his new gigs.”

As Harry and Markle get ready to welcome their second child to the world, the couple remains supportive of one another. “Meghan says she’s beyond proud of Harry. they’ve only been in the U.S. for a year and have already accomplished so much. She says it’s just the beginning.”

The article is published with a short blurb about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had some security scares since moving to California. It seems Prince Harry isn’t only struggling with work, but is having trouble keeping his family safe as well.

Prince Harry Can’t Handle The Pressure?

So, is it true that Harry is collapsing under the weight of all of his new responsibilities? It doesn’t seem likely, and it’s obvious the tabloid only intended to insult Harry.

The magazine calls Harry’s intelligence into question multiple times, calling him “kinda dumb” and insisting he is “not the sharpest tool in the shed.” Obviously there’s no evidence to support these claims, and are blatant attacks on his character. It’s clear the duke is taking on plenty of projects, and it’s reasonable to assume anyone in his position might be a bit overwhelmed. That being said, it seems Harry is handling his many projects with grace.

Besides, it’s clear the blurb about Harry and Markle’s security scares are there to paint a picture of Harry in crisis. There’s a clear implication that Harry is struggling to keep his new work life together, but the tabloid is also implying that he can’t keep his home life on track either. This offensive portrait of Harry isn’t based in any kind of fact, and Harry and Markle seem to be doing just fine. In May, Harry actually released his Apple TV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey called The Me You Can’t See. It’s obvious the duke is competent despite the tabloid’s many claims to the contrary.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

With this report, it’s obvious Life & Style has it out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Last year the tabloid reported that Markle was planning to get her son Archie his own reality TV show. Then the magazine alleged that Tom Cruise was recruiting Markle for his new movie. And most recently, the publication claimed Harry and Markle had a “miserable” anniversary. Obviously, the magazine has no idea what’s going on in the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

