‘Overwhelmed’ Kate Middleton ‘Lashed Out’ At Prince William Over Parenting Squabbles?

In a story from February, one magazine claimed Kate Middleton was exhausted from carrying the responsibility of her family without any help from her husband, Prince William. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kate Middleton Taking On Too Much Responsibility

During a Zoom event with fellow parents, Middleton was asked along with the other participants to write down one word to describe parenting while in quarantine. She picked “exhausting.” Now Life & Style is using the moment as evidence that the future Queen Consort is overwhelmed by her new duties and is receiving no help from Prince William.

Apparently, the future King Of England was not helping with homeschooling, haircuts, chores, and other parenting duties. “On more than one occasion,” a supposed insider told the tabloid, “Kate’s lashed out at William for not pulling his weight with the kids’ homeschooling and other chores.” With the kids supposedly wrecking havoc all throughout the house, Middleton was apparently quite unhappy with her husband. In fact, the source insisted, “She’s accused him of leaving her to pick up the pieces.” The tension in the pairs marriage has never been higher, the outlet and its dubious source proclaimed. We weren’t so sure, especially after reading the story’s last paragraph.

Absolutely Not True.

No need for Gossip Cop after all. The article ends with the publication debunking itself, noting that Prince William does help out around the house. They even look to another COVID-era interview where Middleton said her biggest supporter during that time was her husband. When tabloids make you believe one thing for multiple paragraphs before twisting to the truth at the finish, they are basically telling you you’ve wasted your time.

As for the word that started it all: it makes total sense that the Duchess of Cambridge used the word “exhausting” to describe parenting during a pandemic. Parenting can be a huge energy suck even when not in lockdown, but to spend that much time with your family, putting on so many more hats than normal with three young energetic children – it does seem tiring. In fact, exhausting seems like a rather tame word to use.

Back in January, the National Enquirer accused Prince William of being unsupportive during lockdown and drinking his days away. The magazine accused the royal of lagging on his royal duties and leaving his wife high and dry when raising their kids. Middleton was apparently trying to get her husband “to calm down on the alcohol before it gets an unhealthy grip on him.” Gossip Cop busted the story by using the same interview mentioned above where Middleton said her husband was her biggest help.

