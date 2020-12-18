Everything You Need To Know About 'Outer Banks' Sarah Cameron And The Actress That Plays Her

So I have actually never been to the Outer Banks, but I’d love to go at some point. My dad grew up going to the Outer Banks; my mom has also been, but it’s just something I never ended up getting the chance to go do. But usually, for accurate portrayal and things, we look to [co-showrunners] Josh and Jonas Pate. Even though we aren’t shooting in North Carolina, they do their best to accurately portray their childhood summers growing up and vacationing in the Outer Banks. They wanted to shoot in North Carolina, but the show is their love letter and homage to growing up and spending time in the Outer Banks. So we do our best to honor that portrayal as much as we possibly can.