Reviewers Rave About This Active Stem Cell Facial Mist For All Day Hydration

CEO and founder of Orpheus, Sara Kyurkchieva, searched for non-irritating facial products left and right, but she came up empty handed.

That was until Kyurkchieva found the Orpheus Flower from Bulgaria. And through biotechnology, plant stem-cell science and more than 20 years of research, the Orpheus brand was born.

In 2019, the brand launched their Resurrection Bio-luminous Dewy Essence mist. In 2020, the Resurrection Bio Luminious Dewy Essence was the award winner for Most Innovative Skincare Product. And today, it’s one of the brand’s top sellers.

What Exactly Is It?

Sure, it sounds great. But what exactly is the Ressurection Bio-luminous Dewy Essence and what does it do?

Made from a blend of botanical stem cells, peptides and antioxidants, the bio-luminous mist protects, replenishes, hydrates and evens out complexions. Hyaluronic acid is also a key ingredient in the formula along with vitamins C, E, B3 and B5, which help to improve the look of pores and evens out skin tone.

Due to the good-for-you formula, the mist can be used several times a day as a skin replenisher, re-energize, protector and makeup setter.

And if that wasn’t enough to prove that this stuff is magic in a bottle, the bio-luminous essence is ideal for all skin types and is cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free.

But the big question still remains: does it actually work? According to overwhelmingly positive reviews, the answer is yes.

Does It Actually Work?

If there’s one way to find out the truth about a product, it’s by reading the reviews.

When it comes to the Ressurection Bio-luminous Dewy Essence, reviewers having nothing but positive things to say.

“I usually just use rosewater but I’ve been wanting something that has lasting hydration and feels more like a moisturizer–so glad I bought this mist,” one Amazon review raved. “It doesn’t have a scent, hydrates my skin and leaves it luminous. Worth every penny.”

“This essence has quickly become an essential in my morning pick-me-up routine,” a reviewer on the Orpheus website said. “After just one week of use, someone actually commented that my skin was glowing, which I’ve never heard before!”

Even the most critical review stated that the mist has been a pleasant addition to their skincare routine.

So what are you waiting for? A facial mist made to protect and moisturize your skin that’s also backed by science is definitely worth trying.

