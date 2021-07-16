This Oprah Recommended Exfoliant Fights Wrinkles, Redness & Large Pores

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Oprah Winfrey ended her popular talk show a decade ago, but her “favorite things” are still influencing public opinion. When Oprah talks, people listen. And we all need to pay attention to this face scrub she calls a “superstar.” If you want to reverse the clock on aging skin, Winfrey says you need to try Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant.

What Is It

Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant is a “gentle, rice-based powder exfoliant that visibly brightens, improves the look of skin‘s texture, and clears pores.”

But according to Oprah — and tons of customers — that description doesn’t do this exfoliant justice. According to reviews, this product is “pure magic,” and your skin will look 10 years younger with regular use.

“This is a game changer. I’m 54 with no wrinkles, and people say I look like I’m in my early 40s. I’m a customer for life,” one happy customer wrote. Another added that the product was “AH-MA-ZING!!” and their skin was “so smooth.”

Blogger Taylor-Rae from Style Souffle told her followers that she’s never seen “a product produce such drastic results after just one use.”

The Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant has earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews on their website, and it’s easy to see why.

Why It’s Amazing

When you use this micro-fine scrub, your pores will get a deep clean, removing dirt and debris. But Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant goes above and beyond with its anti-aging magic. The formula relies on the rice-based powder for physical exfoliation.

When the exfoliators — papain, salicylic acid and rice enzymes — come into contact with water, they activate. Then, Dermalogica soothes the skin with colloidal oatmeal and allantoin. To balance uneven skin tones, Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant puts phytic acid from rice bran, white tea and licorice to work.

So, thanks Oprah for turning us onto this amazing exfoliator for silky skin and a fresh-clear complexion. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, here we come!

