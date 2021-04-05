Oprah Winfrey Finally Marrying Stedman Graham?

Are Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham finally getting married? That’s what one article was claiming a month ago. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the rumors.

Winfrey And Graham’s Backyard Ceremony

Last month, New Idea claimed that Winfrey and Graham were planning an intimate ceremony where only their closest friends would be invited. According to the piece, the couple has only grown closer in their nearly 35 years of partnership. The magazine insisted that they were ready to take that step and tie the knot without the stress of a big ceremony. The wedding was supposed to happen in their backyard so they could celebrate their love with those closest to them, and stay close to home.

Although it’s a nice idea, there was absolutely no evidence to support the claim. The article relied on a supposed insider for the entirety of the story, and bulked up the details with names like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, presumably to keep it relevant with the other stories spinning around the trio.

They Don’t Need To Get Married

Winfrey has spoken at length about why she and Graham don’t feel they need to be married to maintain their dedication to each other. This article passes over three decades of the couple not feeling the need for a wedding. The magazine instead invented a tale in which marriage was always the couple’s ultimate goal.

In the month that’s passed, no reputable source has reported on the couple’s wedding plans. Even New Idea hasn’t checked back in on the couple. It’s clear there were never any wedding plans to begin with, and that’s okay! If it’s okay for Winfrey, then it should be okay with her fans.

The Tabloids Don’t Understand Their Philosophy

This isn’t the first time New Idea got it wrong about Winfrey and Graham. Back in 2018 the tabloid made a similar claim that the couple had secretly married, a claim Gossip Cop easily dismissed. The story wasn’t true then and still isn’t now.

But Winfrey and Graham aren’t the tabloid’s only targets for this rumor. The magazine also has claimed on multiple occasions that Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were tying the knot. Of course, the claims were false, since the partners of 37 years have a similar philosophy to Winfrey and Graham.

Clearly, the public should wait for celebrities to confirm they’re engaged before they start wildly speculating.

