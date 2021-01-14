Oprah Winfrey 'Distancing Herself' From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Documentary Delayed?

Has Oprah Winfrey dumped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the delay of their documentary? One tabloid asserts the media personality has washed her hands of the Royals. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Winfrey had gone to the ends of the earth for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have recently relocated to Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal duties. The tabloid asserts Winfrey gave the Royal couple a place to stay when they first moved to the United States and agreed to team up with Prince Harry on a documentary about mental health for Apple TV+.
However, the magazine claims the project keeps getting pushed back and now Oprah is being “encouraged” to distance herself from the duke and duchess, who, the publication reveals, are being criticized for being “too woke” and “lecturing.” “Oprah can’t afford the public backlash that's raging against them,” a source discloses.
The insider adds Winfrey is “hoping it will all blow over soon and they’ll be able to get back to work on what she feels is a worthwhile project.”
Gossip Cop can clarify this report. Oprah Winfrey isn’t distancing herself from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because of the “backlash” they’ve received. The only reason why the documentary is being delayed is due to COVID-19. The documentary, which will focus on the importance of mental health, was initially scheduled to debut in 2020 but restrictions from the coronavirus have caused production delays. The documentary is now slated to premiere later this year.
Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by this report, since the Royals are a favored subject for tabloids, particularly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. From the beginning of their relationship to their subsequent marriage, the outlets have poorly depicted Meghan Markle as a money-hungry troublemaker when Gossip Cop has clarified that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Take, for instance, a few weeks ago, when New Idea declared Meghan Markle walked out on Prince Harry. The tabloid had no evidence the duchess left her husband but used a picture of the actress in a car as proof the two were splitting up. Gossip Cop busted the absurd report.
Most recently, the same magazine asserted Prince William was suing his brother and sister-in-law over their impending podcast. Gossip Cop debunked the silly story. There was no proof the Duke of Cambridge planned to sue his brother.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.