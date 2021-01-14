Oprah Winfrey 'Distancing Herself' From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Documentary Delayed?

The Truth Is Simpler Than That

Gossip Cop can clarify this report. Oprah Winfrey isn’t distancing herself from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because of the “backlash” they’ve received. The only reason why the documentary is being delayed is due to COVID-19. The documentary, which will focus on the importance of mental health, was initially scheduled to debut in 2020 but restrictions from the coronavirus have caused production delays. The documentary is now slated to premiere later this year.